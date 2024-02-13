Kepler Unveils Bold Brand Refresh: Positioning Signals Commitment to Marketing and Media Innovation

"'Future in Focus' represents our ambition to serve as a guiding light in the digital marketing world, steering our clients through the complexities of both today and tomorrow," Group CEO Rick Greenberg. Post this

The revitalized visual identity mirrors Kepler's progressive mindset and pays homage to the company's legacy of embracing technological advancements. At the center of the design is a bold yellow hue, proven in color psychology to stimulate analysis, problem-solving and creativity, while heightening focus and clarity.

Camm Rowland, Kepler's recently appointed Chief Creative Officer, connects "The Future in Focus" with the company's broader offerings. The updated brand lives at the intersection of data-driven precision and human creativity, exemplifying the left and right brain living in harmony and speaking to Kepler's expanding services like Kepler Creative. Grounded in rich customer insights from Kip™, their industry-leading marketing intelligence platform, Kepler Creative uses cutting-edge generative AI and expert creativity to swiftly and cost-effectively turn data into high-performance content.

"Since the day we were founded, we've been helping clients anticipate the future of marketing and create innovation agendas that drive breakthrough business impact. Camm and team have perfectly captured that ethos in this new positioning," said Kepler Group CEO Rick Greenberg. "'Future in Focus' represents our ambition to serve as a guiding light in the digital marketing world, steering our clients through the complexities of both today and tomorrow."

About Kepler:

Kepler is a global marketing services firm built for a digital world. We help clients harness the immense power of data, technology, and human understanding to transform their marketing, forge more personalized consumer connections, and achieve breakthrough business impact. Services include media planning and optimization, marketing systems design and integration, data-driven creative, and media in-housing. Founded in 2012, the company is a member of kyu, a strategic operating unit of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Fellow kyu companies include: IDEO, Sid Lee, SYPartners, Godfrey Dadich, and BEworks. More information can be found at http://www.keplergrp.com.

