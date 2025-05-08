Keranique Partners with The Content Creator Idol to Empower Women and Emerging Talent Globally

Partnering with Keranique is an exciting moment for us. Our show is all about confidence, creativity, and giving women a platform to be seen and heard, and Keranique champions those same values. Post this

Keranique has a vested interest in supporting women through every age and stage of their hair journey. By addressing the challenge of thinning hair, the brand seeks to restore not just hair, but also confidence. Partnering with CCI was a natural fit, as the competition predominantly reaches female audiences (ages 25-50) who are actively seeking ways to improve and uplift their lives. CCI also provides a powerful social media platform to share the Keranique story in an engaging, community-driven environment.

"Keranique is not just about hair - it's about helping women step fully into their potential, whether that's in front of a mirror or a microphone," says Ian Murphy, President of Scientific Hair Research. "We're deeply committed to meeting women wherever they gather - on social media, in beauty aisles, or on live-streamed platforms like The Content Creator Idol. If we can make that connection fun, inspiring, and confidence-building, all the better."

As a key sponsor, Keranique's branding is fully integrated throughout the program. Logos are featured across show feeds, branded backdrops display products, and promotional videos are shown during broadcasts. The grand finale, airing on May 10th, 2025 at 6PM PST, will also include a special appearance by Keranique spokesperson, beauty expert, self-confidence coach and TV personality Michelle Phillips, adding an extra layer of star power and inspiration. Firmly believing in the powerful connection between hair and confidence, Michelle Phillips's involvement was a no-brainer with her first-hand experience of how feeling great about your hair can transform the way that you should up in the world.

Beyond the cash prizes, winners receive full sound equipment packages to support future recording ambitions, as well as gaining ongoing visibility through mentorship, vocal training, and future judging roles within the show.

"Partnering with Keranique is an exciting moment for us. Our show is all about confidence, creativity, and giving women a platform to be seen and heard, and Keranique champions those same values. Together, we're not only helping women sing their hearts out, but we're also helping them feel good from the inside out," says Teresa Murphy, Founder of CCI.

Watch Keranique on the CCI Grand Finale on May 10th, 2025 at 6PM PST, streaming live on the Content Creator Idol Facebook Page. Follow Along:#contentcreatoridol #CCIdol #singingcompetition #singingcontest #starinthemaking

For more about Keranique and its full line of hair regrowth and volume-enhancing products, visit www.keranique.com. For more information on The Content Creator Idol, visit the link here.

Media Contact

Heather Fisher Gotlib, Keranique, 1 6463976446, [email protected], https://keranique.com/

SOURCE Keranique