Keratin Complex® introduces The Perfect Color Service: Permanent Hair Color & Smoothing in Less Time than a Traditional Color Service

"Time is the most valuable resource we have, and The Perfect Color Service was created with that in mind," says Zoe Hyams, SVP of Marketing & PR at Keratin Complex. "We've developed innovative technology for healthier, more vibrant hair that delivers professional results in record time at the salon and continues to deliver long after the appointment. Think faster blow-dries, easier manageability, and frizz-free, healthy hair that lasts up to six weeks. It gives people back something truly valuable: more time for themselves."

Tabatha's Take

Keratin Complex is proud to partner with Tabatha Coffey, internationally renowned salon business expert, reality television personality and transformational leadership coach, who immediately recognized its impact."It's a new standard of color service," Coffey says. "Clients today expect more than results; they want an experience that respects their time while delivering care and quality. This system gives them exactly that: vibrant color, healthier hair, and lasting shine in less time. It's efficiency without compromise and that's the future of beauty." She continues, "Just like we moisturize to maintain skin health, this treatment nourishes and protects the hair while delivering essential gray coverage. It's a professional, elevated upgrade that enhances results and supports hair health."

More Than Just a Treatment

With its ability to deliver two high-performance services in less than the time it takes for one, The Perfect Color Service is poised to redefine what modern color looks like in the salon. It also represents a shift in the way we think about self-care: faster, smarter and beautifully elevated. It's a reminder that the most precious thing we can give ourselves isn't just glowing, healthy hair— it's the gift of time.

The Perfect Color Service debuts in salons nationwide this Fall. Ask for your KCEXPRESS 15-minute add-on treatment at luxury salons, The Salon at ULTA Beauty, and so many more.

For more information on Keratin Complex, please visit www.keratincomplex.com

