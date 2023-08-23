Kerr Surveying Ranks No. 3803 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"We're extremely honored and humbled to be named one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in America. We are excited for what the future holds and plan on continuing to grow, so we can better serve the public of the Great State of Texas for many years to come." Tweet this

- Nathan Kerr, President



The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"While it is an amazing recognition to be one of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the nation, the real recognition goes to our team. It is solely because of their belief in our vision, faith in our leadership, and countless hours spent putting in the hard work that we have achieved this honor. "

- Eric Bryant, Vice President



Founded in 1986 by Brad Kerr, Kerr Surveying has a rich and storied history serving and surveying the greater Brazos Valley and more recently, the great State of Texas. Kerr's original office location was off Church Street in the historic Northgate District of College Station, TX. In 2011, as the business continued to grow and scale, Kerr Surveying moved to its current office location of 409 N. Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX. In 2020, following in his father's footsteps, Nathan Kerr purchased Kerr Surveying from his father, Brad Kerr. Since then, Kerr Surveying has more than doubled its staff, expanded its geographic service area across the state of Texas and experienced exponential growth.

CONTACT:

Eric Bryant

[email protected]

www.kerrlandsurveying.com

