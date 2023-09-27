Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing Receives Nadcap® Accreditation for Welding /Additive Manufacturing Processes

The KAM team's commitment to quality reduces our customer's AM process risk and enables them to focus on other key challenges without concern Tweet this

Brad Keselowski, KAM Founder & CEO further states "The KAM team is proud to have earned the right to display the Nadcap® insignia! Earning Nadcap® accreditation is an external validation of our process controls to our customers representing critical industries, for whom we produce some of the world's most advanced components. This certification also further drives my confidence in KAM's commitment to accelerate the AM industry forward through continuous evaluation, process improvement, and growth while upholding the gold standards of contract manufacturing quality. The KAM team's commitment to quality reduces our customer's AM process risk and enables them to focus on other key challenges without concern. In the end, our success is driven by a sophisticated digital ERP/MES/QMS and the amazing team of people behind KAM that differentiate and solidify customer trust in our capability to rapidly deliver leading-edge AM solutions compliant to our customer's unique requirements and foremost industry standards."

Jay Solomond, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute, said: "Nadcap accreditation is globally recognized as a hallmark of quality and is a major accomplishment. For many years, the aerospace industry has incorporated Nadcap into its approach for handling risk, as it demonstrates compliance to industry standards and customer requirements. I am delighted, therefore, that Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing has achieved Nadcap accreditation for welding/laser beam metallic powder bed additive manufacturing, and that all their hard work has paid off."

About Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

Based in Statesville, N.C., Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) is a vertically integrated simulation and engineering through serial production manufacturing company with Additive Manufacturing (LPBF-M) and CNC Capabilities. The KAM team is comprised of top engineering and machining talent who excel in innovation, creativity and problem-solving.

Through partnerships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and research universities, KAM develops groundbreaking, custom solutions for several industries, including space, aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and performance motorsports.

About Nadcap®

Created in 1990 by SAE International, Nadcap® is administered by the not-for-profit Performance Review Institute® (PRI). PRI is a global provider of customer-focused solutions designed to improve process and product quality by adding value, reducing total cost and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. PRI works closely with industry to understand their emerging needs and offers customized solutions in response. Learn more at http://www.p-r-i.org.

Media Contact

Jim O'Toole, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, 704.799.0206, [email protected], www.kamsolutions.com

SOURCE Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing