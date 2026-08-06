Keson LLC Introduces the SOLA XPL Extendable Plate Level for Professional Framing Applications

We designed the SOLA XPL to solve the biggest headache in long-span leveling: beam flex. By pairing heavy-duty rigidity with instant automatic locking and eye-level readability, we're giving trade professionals a 12-foot reach with absolute precision and zero compromise. Post this

Keson LLC announces the launch of the SOLA XPL extendable plate level. Engineered specifically for professional framers, drywall contractors, and commercial builders, the XPL replaces multiple fixed-length levels with a single heavy-duty tool that adjusts seamlessly from 63 inches up to 144 inches (from 5 feet to 12 feet).

Designed and manufactured in Austria, the XPL addresses the greatest challenge of long-span leveling: eliminating beam flex while maintaining speed on the jobsite.

Uncompromising Rigidity and Inverted Accuracy

Built with a triple-reinforced, 3-profile aluminum frame weighing a solid 0.7 lb/ft (11.5 lbs total), the XPL is designed to resist twisting, bending, and torsion across its full 12-foot reach. The level delivers high measuring precision in both standard and inverted (overhead) working positions:

Measuring accuracy standard position:

±0.0005 in./in. (±0.5 mm/m, ±0.029°) retracted,

±0.001 in./in. (±1.00 mm/m, ±0.057°) extended

Measuring accuracy inverted position:

±0.00075 in./in. (±0.75 mm/m, ±0.043°) retracted,

±0.001 in./in. (±1.00 mm/m, ±0.057°) extended

To withstand harsh jobsite conditions—such as setting plates directly on rough concrete slab edges—the XPL is equipped with a durable, impact-modified ABS plastic foot.

Instant Automatic Lock

Unlike traditional extendable levels that require tedious manual knobs or friction clamps, the XPL features a smooth extension system paired with an automatic locking mechanism. As soon as the operator releases the ergonomic handle, the level locks instantly into position at the exact desired length.

Intelligent Eye-Level Design

Additionally, an intelligent spring-loaded extension system utilizes two extension profiles to keep the horizontal vial positioned at eye level throughout the entire 63-to-144-inch extension range. Contractors can take fast, comfortable readings without stretching, using ladders, or repositioning the level.

SOLA Patented FOCUS Vials

The XPL features one horizontal vial and two vertical vials equipped with SOLA's patented FOCUS vial technology. Incorporating integrated magnification lenses that increase bubble readability by +60% compared to standard ring vials, the break-resistant acrylic block vials provide maximum contrast in low-light framing environments. All vials are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Availability

The SOLA XPL extendable plate level includes a heavy-duty carrying bag for convenient transport and storage between jobsites. It is available now through authorized Keson LLC distributors across North America. For technical specifications or to locate a dealer, visit www.sola.us.

About SOLA-Messwerkzeuge

Since 1949 the SOLA brand has meant high precision measuring and marking tools. As market leader in premium spirit levels, the Austrian company manufactures a wide range of products, including screeding levels, folding rules, long and short tapes, squares, measuring wheels, marking products, laser distance meters and a customized laser program. SOLA's approach is to develop and continuously optimize its products to match its customers' requirements as closely as possible. SOLA Measuring Tools are sold in more than 80 countries around the world. 65% of all products are manufactured in Götzis, Austria, where the headquarters and production facility are located. This is where 200 employees develop, produce and distribute a product range of more than 1,500 products. The high-quality standards that SOLA has set for itself are subjected to constant control in the company's own laboratories and testing facilities. For more information visit www.sola.us

About Keson LLC

Founded in 1968, the Keson brand is well known for providing reliable, innovative, and easy-to-use measuring and marking products to professional tradespeople who are passionate about their work. In 2018, the families behind the Keson and SOLA brands formed a strategic alliance, Keson LLC, to serve the North American market. With a combined 120 years of market experience, Keson LLC builds upon Keson's U.S. manufacturing, existing distribution network, and strong relationships by adding SOLA's European manufacturing expertise, precision engineering, and industry-leading technology. Operating from Aurora, Illinois, Keson LLC provides outstanding products and service, allowing us to earn and keep the trust of tradespeople and of those who supply them with the tools they need. Find out more at www.keson.com

Media Contact

Benjamin Fessler, Keson LLC, 1 8003453766, [email protected], www.sola.at

SOURCE Keson LLC