Kessick Wine Storage Systems Expanding to a new Facility

Kessick Wine Storage Systems, a wine cellar design and manufacturing company, is relocating locally and doubling its office and fabrication facility. Kessick is a family owned and operated company, founded in 2004, that specializes in developing and producing custom wine cellar cabinetry and contemporary wine storage systems. Kessick is a wholesale supplier of wine cellar, wine storage and wine display product lines to the design and construction trades. The move will create more space for manufacturing workflow and enable each department to streamline their processes with more precision and automation. The additional space will allow Kessick to introduce new product lines and facilitate shorter lead times from the initial design request to the final product. The 50,000 SF building is being configured to house separate work processes that maximize efficiency. The spaces include office, design, engineering, manufacturing, finish, assembling, packaging, and warehousing. Kessick sells through a national dealer network, and the expansion will provide adequate space for a dealer education training center, a comprehensive in-house showroom design center and a product development department. Dealers, suppliers and customers can visit Greenville, SC and see firsthand Kessick's wide range of wine storage and display systems and new product development as well the balance of technology, automation and hand craftsmanship that goes into building Kessick quality.

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2024

