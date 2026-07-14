Kessick Wine Storage Systems Introduces Forma Wine Enclosures

"Forma brings together the performance of a true wine cellar with the presence of a finely crafted piece of furniture, designed to exist as part of the architecture." — Robert Bass, President, Kessick Wine Storage Systems Post this

A New Approach to Wine Storage

Traditional wine cellars demand dedicated rooms, extensive construction timelines, and significant structural investment. Forma challenges that convention entirely. Engineered to store and present wine within a precisely controlled environment, Forma is designed to be placed directly within the spaces where wine is collected, displayed, and enjoyed — no construction required, no compromises made.

Proportion, material, and function are resolved as a single composition, allowing the enclosure to integrate naturally within its surroundings. The result is a system that preserves the integrity of the collection while elevating the way it is experienced. Bottles are revealed, framed, and brought into the life of the space.

Form, Function, and Flexibility

Forma is available in three configurations — single, double, or triple-door — with a choice of elegant wood single-light doors or sleek steel frame doors. Wood and bronze finishes are available now, with steel finishes launching soon. With a minimal 23" depth and standard 8' or 9' height, Forma delivers maximum storage capacity within a compact, architecturally considered footprint. Multiple Kessick wine racking configurations are available to suit a range of aesthetic preferences and storage requirements.

By combining advanced insulation, controlled airflow, and refrigeration-ready design within a refined structural form, Forma delivers the essential conditions of a traditional wine cellar without the demands typically associated with building. The refrigeration unit can be provided by Kessick or sourced independently by the Kessick dealer.

Designed for Where You Live

Delivered in flat-packed, precision-built components, each Forma unit assembles on-site in 1–2 days with an intuitive process — a fraction of the time required by traditional cellar construction. The enclosure is designed to function as either a freestanding statement piece or a seamless built-in element, making it suitable for a broad range of residential and hospitality environments.

About Kessick Wine Storage Systems

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Kessick Wine Storage Systems is a family-owned manufacturer of American-made custom wine cellars and storage solutions. Kessick serves residential, hospitality, and commercial markets through an authorized dealer network of interior designers, architects, builders, and wine cellar specialists. Product lines include the Reserve Series, Estate Series, Somm Series, Elevation Acrylic, Elevation Timber, Wine As Art, and the newly introduced Forma Wine Enclosures.

Rooted in family. Built in America. Quality you can trust.

kessick.com

Media Contact

Robert Bass, President, Kessick Wine Storage Systems, 1 8642971911, [email protected], kessick.com

SOURCE Kessick Wine Storage Systems