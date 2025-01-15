Keswick Hall Inducted Into Historical Hotels Of America®

"We are honored to have Keswick Hall recognized as a member of Historic Hotels of America," said Molly Hardie, owner of Keswick Hall. "My husband and I see ourselves not just as owners of this storied property, but as stewards of its legacy." Post this

"Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct Keswick Hall, a former private residence built in 1912," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We commend Keswick Hall owners Molly and Robert Hardie and leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination."

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

"We are honored to have Keswick Hall recognized as a member of Historic Hotels of America," said Molly Hardie, owner of Keswick Hall. "My husband and I see ourselves not just as owners of this storied property, but as stewards of its legacy. Preserving its rich history while enhancing its timeless elegance is both our passion and our responsibility. This recognition underscores our commitment to celebrating the heritage and charm that make Keswick Hall truly special."

Keswick Hall is rich in history and architectural integrity. Nestled in Virginia's picturesque countryside, Keswick Hall boasts a storied history beginning in 1912 as Villa Crawford, the private residence of Robert and Lizzie Crawford. Over the years, the estate has seen various transformations, including a significant revival in the 1990s by Sir Bernard Ashley, husband of the famed designer Laura Ashley. His vision breathed new life into the destination, transforming it into a luxury hotel that became known for its classic chintz-filled decor and timeless elegance. In 1999, Orient-Express Hotels (now Belmond) acquired the site, continuing its legacy of refinement and global reputation.

In 2016, Keswick Hall was purchased by its current owners and Charlottesville locals, Molly and Robert Hardie, who oversaw a comprehensive renovation spanning over four years. The project, completed in 2021, sought to seamlessly blend the estate's historic charm with modern luxury. The extensive renovation enlisted the expertise of world-renowned firms, including architecture and design powerhouse Hart Howerton, lighting design specialists L'Observatoire International, and acclaimed landscape architects Nelson Byrd Woltz. These creative forces worked together to honor the estate's past while introducing contemporary elegance and comfort.

The resort now features 80 meticulously appointed guest rooms and public spaces adorned with curated works from local artists, including photography, pressed plant art, and abstract paintings that celebrate Virginia's natural beauty. Crawford's Bar, located in the original Villa Crawford, serves as the heart of the estate and exudes timeless charm. Adjacent is Marigold by Jean-Georges, offering a farm-to-table menu rooted in fresh local ingredients. Guests can also enjoy world-class amenities such as a luxurious spa, an infinity pool, a championship golf course, and tennis and pickleball courts. With its rich history, bespoke design, and exceptional service, Keswick Hall stands as one of Virginia's premier luxury destinations, where heritage and modern sophistication converge.

Historic Hotels of America® is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the finest historic hotels in the United States of America. The National Trust for Historic Preservation was chartered by U.S. Congress in 1949 and is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation is leading the movement to save places where our history happened. To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historical significance. Of the more than 300 historic hotels inducted into Historic Hotels of America from 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, all historic hotels faithfully preserve their sense of authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org and keswickhall.com.

Nestled in the heart of the Virginia Piedmont region, in a centuries-old community known for its over 30 wine vineyards and a lush, rolling countryside, Keswick Hall is a Five-Star resort and historic landmark boasting a rich cultural past. Situated on 600 acres of lush countryside with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Keswick Hall offers 80 distinctively appointed guest rooms, many of which provide sweeping vistas of the surrounding countryside or the meticulously designed golf course. An unparalleled luxury retreat, Keswick Hall delights guests with its distinctive design, attentive service, and resort-style amenities, including a championship 18-hole Pete Dye-designed golf course, a holistic spa, two tranquil pools, and innovative cuisine at Marigold by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The resort also features European Red Clay tennis courts, newly opened pickleball courts, and over 30,000 square feet of versatile event space, making it an ideal venue for weddings, corporate retreats, and special occasions. Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains with unrivaled watercolor sunrises, Keswick Hall offers an authentic experience with a deeply rooted sense of place, celebrating the region's rich environment. Sunlit corridors and cozy seating areas await around every corner, spaces that have been meticulously designed to evoke the ambiance of luxurious southern estates. Located in the heart of America's founding land, Keswick is about 15 minutes away from all nearby attractions including Thomas Jefferson's Monticello and the University of Virginia, as well as Virginia's award-winning Monticello wine region, orchards, and breweries, serving as a jumping off point for travelers looking to experience Charlottesville's deep history.

