Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles Partners with FireflyVR for Enhanced Patient Care Using Virtual Reality Preparation and Integration

The partnership will enhance KCLA's preparation and integration program for patients undergoing ketamine infusions for depression and other mental health conditions. KCLA's medical team will employ FireflyVR's Sanctuary VR platform to engage patients in immersive mindfulness exercises such as breathwork and body scans, guided meditations, intention setting, releasing negative habits and feelings, and more. The library of educational content developed by KCLA and Firefly will help patients understand what to expect during their treatment journey. Patients will be able to reflect on their ketamine experiences in the virtual world of FireflyVR, check in on how they are feeling, and participate in engaging activities to improve therapeutic outcomes.

"With the support of FireflyVR, we're proud to expand upon our existing preparation and integration program, which our licensed medical professionals exclusively provide to ensure safe, effective treatment for our patients. Leveraging the latest technologies to enhance care is our passion as we continue our mission of revolutionizing mental health care," said Sam Mandel, CEO and Co-founder of KCLA. "Our entire team has undergone extensive training in preparation and integration to offer compassionate care for patients undergoing ketamine infusions. This cutting-edge tool will enhance the world-class treatment KCLA patients already receive daily."

FireflyVR harnesses guided VR to promote neural activity that retrains and restores functional plasticity, engaging patients and enhancing their receptiveness to treatment during the pre-and-post treatment phases of Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

"Our Virtual Reality (VR) environments actively engage the brain, guiding patients to reset behaviors and immerse themselves in transformative practices like deep breathing, cognitive exercises, and mindfulness," said Shel Mann, CEO of FireflyVR. "We are thrilled to expand our offering at KCLA and to begin empowering ketamine infusion patients with an innovative set of tools that support their healing journey."

ABOUT KETAMINE CLINICS LOS ANGELES

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles (KCLA), co-founded in 2014 by Dr. Steven L. Mandel and Sam Mandel, is a world-renowned pioneer in Ketamine Infusion Therapy and comprehensive mental health care. Operating from a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot center in Los Angeles, KCLA is the first and only ketamine clinic accredited by Quad A. With over 30,000 infusions administered and more than 6,000 patients treated, KCLA reports an 83% success rate in treating various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and others. The clinic's multidisciplinary team, led by board-certified anesthesiologists, psychiatrists, and other specialized medical professionals, offers personalized treatment plans incorporating Ketamine Infusion Therapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and Psychiatric Medication Management. KCLA accepts 12 of California's largest health insurance networks. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and compassion, they are a modern mental health care leader.

ABOUT FIREFLY VR

FireflyVR is a software platform company leveraging virtual reality (VR) and digital health technology across various healthcare verticals. Their vision is to expand the accessibility and efficacy of mental health treatments through innovation. Their mission is reimagining behavioral health and digital therapies, wearable biosensor technology, and immersive virtual environments to develop next-generation products and improve mental healthcare treatment.

