KETOS Finalizes $10MM Equity Growth Round Led by Tenfore Holdings

The new funding will be used to advance KETOS' go-to-market strategy and expand the company's presence globally across the nine countries where KETOS successfully operates. The company is also enhancing its research and development efforts to address PFAS issues in the market.

"We welcome this new investment to expand development and markets for our KETOS SHIELD and PRISM solutions," said Meena Sankaran, KETOS Founder and CEO. "We value these strategic partnerships as we move into new markets and applications."

KETOS' SHIELD helps customers mitigate their risk in real-time while operating more efficiently with real-time affordable, accurate and autonomously operating sensor systems built as an end-to-end offering with a mutual partnership in mind compared to archaic status quo approaches of transactional hardware sales, manual calibrations and cost prohibitive models to monitoring.

KETOS' PRISM solution enables companies and municipalities to measure, manage and forecast their water quality risk index and water re-use performance for operations, ESG reporting and compliance.

"As global water demand continues to surge, KETOS offers efficient, turnkey solutions for companies and cities facing water quality and availability challenges," said Dan Levine, managing partner of Tenfore Holdings. "Tenfore is pleased to help this water intelligence leader expand their services for industrial, agricultural, mining, municipal, and regulatory use cases globally."

KETOS systems and AI tools monitor over 45 billion gallons of water globally. The company generates instant ROI for its clients, and to date has provided them with over 282 million data insights and reduced over 2,400 metric tons of carbon in the process.

Today, KETOS also announced the appointment of two new Strategic Advisory Board members and two new Board Directors to support its growth trajectory.

They include:

Director - Jennifer Helle , North American Chemicals and Natural Resources Industry Lead for Accenture;

, North American Chemicals and Natural Resources Industry Lead for Accenture; Director - Jim MacIntyre , a serial entrepreneur with a 25-year track record supporting technology innovation and a board member and investor for several leading technology companies;

, a serial entrepreneur with a 25-year track record supporting technology innovation and a board member and investor for several leading technology companies; Strategic Advisor - Dr. Neil Hawkins , President, Michigan Sustainability Associates, Harvard professor, leading global expert in sustainable business practices and sustainability policy and former CSO for Dow Chemical; and,

, President, Michigan Sustainability Associates, professor, leading global expert in sustainable business practices and sustainability policy and former CSO for Dow Chemical; and, Strategic Advisor - Biju George , Former Executive Vice President of DC Water and globally recognized leader in water treatment technology and science.

About KETOS

KETOS is a market pioneer, providing real-time water analytics and intelligence to enable smarter and sustainable farms, cities, and industries. Through its machine learning and predictive technology, KETOS enables improved efficiency, operations, yield, compliance, and treatment choices by measuring parts per billion (ppb) specificity & standardized water metrics. KETOS' leading solutions include an integrated offering of an industrial-grade, patented robotics system, an IoT communication framework, and a robust AI-enabled software platform to address global water management issues, while providing mission-critical insights and 24/7 services for operators across all industries. Learn more at www.ketos.co.

