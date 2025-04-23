KETOS Launches In-House Environmental Lab Testing for Water Quality

With our new Environmental Lab Testing Services, we are expanding our offering to give users real-time visibility and actionable intelligence on water quality, helping businesses, municipalities, and homeowners protect one of our most precious resources. Post this

KETOS is addressing one of the industry's most pressing challenges with PFAS testing as part of its Environmental Lab services. Currently, testing cycles for PFAS can take up to 45 days. KETOS' streamlined approach aims to reduce turnaround times significantly, providing quicker insights and better support for environmental compliance.

Phase II of the offering will include full compliance reporting, allowing for even more robust and regulatory-compliant testing solutions. Clients can access a comprehensive list of testable water constituents on the KETOS website, making it easy to choose and purchase testing packages tailored to their needs.

"KETOS' mission has always been to empower the community with access to safe water and provide innovative solutions that simplify water quality testing, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency," said Meena Sankaran, Founder of KETOS. "With our new Environmental Lab Testing Services, we are expanding our offering to give users real-time visibility and actionable intelligence on water quality, helping businesses, municipalities, and homeowners protect one of our most precious resources."

The introduction of KELP will offer new and existing customers a unified view of their water quality data across all touchpoints, eliminating the need for fragmented reporting methods such as PDFs, spreadsheets, and outdated lab systems.

In addition to lab testing, KETOS continues to lead the way with its automated onsite robotics and AI solutions, which have become vital for the industrial, agricultural, and municipal sectors.

KETOS is committed to offering tailored solutions for both high-frequency onsite testing and less frequent manual lab sampling, ensuring that every customer's unique needs are met in one seamless system.

For more information on KETOS' new Environmental Lab Testing Services, please visit ketos.co/ketoslabsolutions.

