KETOS Launches KETOS PRISM: Helping Organizations Understand and Address PFAS Risk Through Transformational Data Access

With PRISM, all public reporting is gathered and systematized for easy access as a start of a larger initiative to empower data-driven decision-making on all aspects of water intelligence, said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. Post this

With the most accurate, up-to-date, location-specific water quality and environmental data and insights, PRISM offers organizations the ability to get granular and analyze information with accuracy in mind. This allows organizations to zero in on PFAS contamination, EPA-regulated facilities, NPDES permits and violations, fines paid, and more.

"Sourcing environmental and water quality data takes time and effort and PFAS is a massive concern. KETOS intends to be a leading contributor of insights for this critical initiative that utilities will have to undertake over the next decade," said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. "For governments, environmental service and construction firms, utilities and numerous enterprises, understanding environmental risks related to PFAS and other water quality issues is key to your survival and success. PRISM's Data as a Service (DaaS) insight-sharing approach empowers teams to make informed decisions with unparalleled access to the most comprehensive water quality data available."

With KETOS PRISM, users can now consolidate insights from multiple sources into a single customer risk view, enabling comprehensive environmental data analysis through a user-friendly interface and AI-driven mapping. This powerful tool supports a wide range of stakeholders and environmental management, including:

Site surveys for construction

Utilities addressing PFAS and other water quality challenges

Policymaking and regulatory enforcement through historical water quality data

Environmental data needs for defense and litigation

Organizations monitoring surface water intake and quality

Entities conducting location-specific water quality risk assessments

Institutions investigating PFAS/PFOS, surface water contamination, and NPDES permit compliance

"Different agencies hold different reports in different formats, making it hard to assemble and standardize data across disparate datasets. With PRISM, all public reporting is gathered and systematized for easy access as a start of a larger initiative to empower data-driven decision-making on all aspects of water intelligence," added Sankaran.

Democratizing Water Data via Data as a Service

PRISM is now available on the Databricks Marketplace, enabling faster and more accessible data gathering and visualization. Users can quickly view environmental insights, download sample information, and transform data into actionable insights in minutes. By effortlessly accessing and parsing the latest publicly available environmental data, PRISM simplifies the research process, sourcing, cleaning, and aggregating data to ensure it is ready for analysis. This results in billions of data points and dozens of datasets that help organizations understand water-related business risks.

PRISM can be utilized for:

Water risk assessment

Environmental risk assessment

Permit compliance monitoring

Research

Assessing legal exposure

Marketing lead generation

New Report: PFAS Contamination in the USA

In conjunction with the launch of PRISM, KETOS also released a new report titled "PFAS Contamination in the USA." As the presence of PFAS in water supplies raises increasing concern, the EPA announced the final National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for six PFAS chemicals, setting enforceable levels to be established by 2029.

Leveraging KETOS PRISM, researchers examined recent EPA data on PFAS measurements in Public Water Supply Systems to compile a comprehensive report detailing the prevalence of PFAS in drinking water across the USA.

The report aims to:

Illuminate the current composition of PFAS in drinking water

Identify the geographical distribution of detectable PFAS levels in public water supply systems in the US

Investigate how proximity to specific industries affects the risk of PFAS contamination in drinking water

Provide actionable recommendations for policymakers and the public to mitigate over-exposure risks

Key insights from the report include:

An overview of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals"

Potential strategies for public policy planners and individuals to reduce risk and exposure

The potential human health impacts of long-term exposure as PFOS and PFOA EPA thresholds were exceeded at all locations where detectable levels of these contaminants were found

Delaware could be one of the states with the largest population potentially exposed to PFAS in their water supply

could be one of the states with the largest population potentially exposed to PFAS in their water supply A significant percentage (over 60%) of locations with detectable PFAS levels had at least one industry category associated with PFAS contamination within a 10-mile radius

For more information on KETOS PRISM and to access the new report, please visit here.

About KETOS

KETOS is a market pioneer, providing real-time water analytics and intelligence to enable smarter and sustainable farms, cities, and industries. Through its machine learning and predictive technology, KETOS enables process optimization, operational efficiency, yield improvements, risk mitigation & compliance, reduced carbon emissions and treatment choices by measuring parts per billion (ppb) specificity across a wide variety of water matrices. KETOS' leading solutions include an integrated offering of an industrial-grade, patented robotics system, an IoT communication framework, and a robust AI-enabled software platform to address global water management issues while providing mission-critical insights and 24/7 services for operators across all industries. Learn more at www.ketos.co.

Media Contact

Jennifer Mirabile, KETOS, 1 7244933027, [email protected], https://ketos.co/

SOURCE KETOS