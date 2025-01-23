KETOS Partners with Siemens to Strengthen Water Management Globally with Robotics and AI-based Solution Offerings

Water usage and water quality are like the yin and yang of understanding water, our most vital resource, said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. Post this

"On the industrial side, we see increased attention on water stewardship and implementing water-positive strategies and the link between efficient use of water and water quality management to enable water reuse and water recycling," said Sebastian Guckelberger, Global Head of Portfolio & Business Development Water & Wastewater at Siemens. "With our partnership with KETOS we continue to empower water operators with integrated strategies for better water management and increased sustainability."

KETOS is revolutionizing the water industry with a mission to make water accessible, affordable, safer and more sustainable. By automating traditional, manual, and costly water testing and monitoring processes, KETOS has developed a vertically integrated solution combining intelligent robotic hardware, bi-directional IoT connectivity, a robust AI-based interactive software platform, and seamless services for installation and ongoing uptime. Offering real-time testing for water efficiency—such as leak detection and usage tracking—and water quality—focusing on safety and composition—KETOS helps optimize water availability while ensuring safety and sustainability.

"Water usage and water quality are like the yin and yang of understanding water, our most vital resource. Together, they provide a holistic view of water availability, which is critical for sustainable management. With Siemens, we will be focusing on real-time actionable water quality insights that can integrate with the Siemens platform for users to have enhanced visibility, proactive risk mitigation and optimized savings across their operations with cohesive predictions from the power of blended data across their sources," said Meena Sankaran, CEO of KETOS. "As more of our customers, especially those focused on ESG reporting and reduction of their carbon footprint, seek comprehensive data, high-caliber water metrics are becoming increasingly essential to complete the picture."

For more, please visit https://ketos.co/

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available at www.siemens.com.

KETOS is a market pioneer, providing real-time water analytics and intelligence to enable smarter and sustainable farms, cities, and industries. KETOS' leading solutions include an integrated offering of an industrial-grade, patented robotics system, an IoT communication framework, and a robust AI-enabled software platform to address global water management issues while providing mission-critical insights and 24/7 services for operators across all industries. Through its machine learning and predictive technology, KETOS enables improved efficiency, operational savings, optimization of yield, risk mitigation with compliance, and accelerated water reuse. Learn more at www.ketos.co.

