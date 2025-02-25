ketteQ Accelerates Growth Journey with 170% Average Annual Contracted Recurring Revenue Growth and 134% Net Customer Retention

"As manufacturers prioritize agility, resilience, and profitability amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, they recognize the need for next-generation AI-powered planning solutions to drive smarter, faster supply chain decision-making," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. Post this

This urgency has accelerated the global adoption of ketteQ's adaptive supply chain planning solutions, which are powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ agentic AI solver. In addition to the exceptional increase in CARR, other notable growth metrics include:

Expansion with Existing Customers. ketteQ's rapid growth isn't just driven by new customer demand—it's also fueled by the continued trust and investment of existing customers, as evidenced by the 134% net customer retention for 2024. Organizations are expanding their use of ketteQ's solution portfolio, integrating it across additional business units and geographies to drive even greater value.

100% Successful Customer Implementations. ketteQ's unwavering commitment to customer success has enabled the company to continue its long track record of 100% successful customer implementations in 2024. Together with its growing network of consulting partners, ketteQ delivers rapid implementations, fast time to value and low total cost of ownership (TCO). ketteQ ensures its customers achieve significant financial and operational benefits.

Technology Leadership. In October 2024 , ketteQ continued its technology leadership and use of agentic AI with the launch of its Tokyo Release, powered by the PolymatiQ™ supply chain solver, which enables organizations to improve resilience by using AI agents to automatically run, test and analyze thousands of scenarios, evaluating a comprehensive range of potential outcomes for confident, adaptive planning decisions.

Expanded Consulting Partner Ecosystem. To further scale its operations and maximize the delivery of transformational business value, ketteQ continues to grow its global consulting partner network with companies like Genpact and Plantensive implementing its solutions.

Growing Salesforce Partnership. In January 2024 , ketteQ and Salesforce announced ketteQ's full integration with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, giving sales and operations teams a powerful solution to improve customer forecasting and demand planning, while also providing a more complete understanding of the supply chain. Additionally, ketteQ has developed new workflow solutions on Salesforce for cost, supply and work management which were driven by joint customers like MobilityWorks and Coca-Cola. (View ketteQ's integration with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud press release here)

2025 Executive Advisory Board. In February, ketteQ announced its 2025 Executive Advisory Board (EAB), comprised of top supply chain leaders and visionaries from some of the most recognized companies in the world. This group, chaired by Rick McDonald , former Chief Supply Chain Officer at the Clorox Company, is charged with driving continued supply chain market disruption, technology innovation, excellence, and business value delivery. (To learn more about the EAB and its members, click here.)

"As manufacturers prioritize agility, resilience, and profitability amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, they recognize the need for next-generation AI-powered planning solutions to drive smarter, faster supply chain decision-making," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "We are honored that they continue to choose ketteQ, fueling our passion for innovation and redefining what's possible in supply chain planning. The incredible growth we're experiencing is a testament to the impact we're making, and I couldn't be more excited about the future we're building together."

About ketteQ

As a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, we enable businesses to plan for every possibility in today's fast-paced and unpredictable business environment. Our platform, powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ Solver, utilizes AI, machine learning, and advanced algorithms to deliver dynamic scenario testing, adaptive tuning, and real-time insights.

Unlike traditional models with outdated parameters, ketteQ helps organizations pivot quickly in response to unpredictable demand, supply chain disruptions, and market conditions. Built with native Salesforce integration, our cloud-based solution enhances resilience, operational efficiency, and scalability. Headquartered in Atlanta, ketteQ is trusted by a wide range of companies across industries around the world to transform their supply chains into agile, data-driven ecosystems. For more information, visit ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

