ketteQ and Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud Come Together to Deliver Complete Supply Chain Planning Solution for Manufacturers

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ketteQ today announced that its supply chain planning platform is now fully integrated with Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, giving sales and operations teams a powerful solution to improve customer forecasting and demand planning, while also providing a more complete understanding of the supply chain. With this integration, manufacturers can now drive more predictable and accurate business performance, better meet commitments, and improve customer satisfaction.
The combination of ketteQ's robust supply chain planning platform and Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud brings sales and operations teams together around a unified view of market and customer demands, applying AI-driven forecasting to supply chain management, which according to McKinsey, can reduce errors by 20 to 50 percent and translate into a reduction in lost sales and product unavailability of up to 65 percent.
Additional benefits include:
- Increase User Adoption. Working within a user's existing Salesforce interface provides a familiar and intuitive experience, accelerating user adoption and minimizing the intimidation and uncertainty of learning a new supply chain planning system.
- Remove Organizational Silos. By working within a company's CRM system, enterprise sales and supply chain teams can collaborate more effectively and efficiently, breaking down silos, reducing data latency and accelerating decision making.
- Reduce IT Reliance. As Salesforce is already supported by most IT teams, ketteQ can be deployed quickly and seamlessly.
- Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency and Revenue. With ketteQ's Machine Learning (ML) capabilities and access to robust economic data, its consensus forecast approach significantly improves forecast accuracy. This, coupled with automated order processing through Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, guarantees precise and reliable shipment and delivery dates to customers, optimizing inventory levels, On-time in Full (OTIF) delivery, transportation costs, profit margins and more.
Comments on the News
"In the intricate world of supply chain operations, predictability is the linchpin that ensures resilience in the face of dynamic customer demands. The status quo approaches to supply chain planning involving fragmented processes, disparate ERP systems and manual spreadsheet-based workflows across departments are quickly becoming obsolete," said ketteQ CEO Mike Landry. "ketteQ's integration with Manufacturing Cloud provides a seamless bridge between teams, opening the way for a transformative understanding of customer behavior and needs while vastly improving supply chain forecasting and demand planning capabilities."
"Salesforce continues to develop industry-specific innovations in Manufacturing Cloud, including enhanced visibility into supply chain-centric data elements like demand forecasts. Having ketteQ integrated with Manufacturing Cloud gives our manufacturing customers a model for managing order and revenue forecasts in the context of the customer relationship, while bringing a complete view of the supply chain into the Salesforce platform," said Tony Kratovil, VP and Manufacturing Solutions Leader, Salesforce.
About ketteQ
ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.
