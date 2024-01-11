ketteQ and Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud Come Together to Deliver Complete Supply Chain Planning Solution for Manufacturers

"ketteQ's integration with Manufacturing Cloud provides a seamless bridge between teams, opening the way for a transformative understanding of customer behavior and needs while vastly improving supply chain forecasting and demand planning capabilities," said ketteQ CEO Mike Landry. Post this

Additional benefits include:

Increase User Adoption. Working within a user's existing Salesforce interface provides a familiar and intuitive experience, accelerating user adoption and minimizing the intimidation and uncertainty of learning a new supply chain planning system.

Remove Organizational Silos. By working within a company's CRM system, enterprise sales and supply chain teams can collaborate more effectively and efficiently, breaking down silos, reducing data latency and accelerating decision making.

Reduce IT Reliance. As Salesforce is already supported by most IT teams, ketteQ can be deployed quickly and seamlessly.

Enhance Supply Chain Efficiency and Revenue. With ketteQ's Machine Learning (ML) capabilities and access to robust economic data, its consensus forecast approach significantly improves forecast accuracy. This, coupled with automated order processing through Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, guarantees precise and reliable shipment and delivery dates to customers, optimizing inventory levels, On-time in Full (OTIF) delivery, transportation costs, profit margins and more.

Comments on the News

"In the intricate world of supply chain operations, predictability is the linchpin that ensures resilience in the face of dynamic customer demands. The status quo approaches to supply chain planning involving fragmented processes, disparate ERP systems and manual spreadsheet-based workflows across departments are quickly becoming obsolete," said ketteQ CEO Mike Landry. "ketteQ's integration with Manufacturing Cloud provides a seamless bridge between teams, opening the way for a transformative understanding of customer behavior and needs while vastly improving supply chain forecasting and demand planning capabilities."

"Salesforce continues to develop industry-specific innovations in Manufacturing Cloud, including enhanced visibility into supply chain-centric data elements like demand forecasts. Having ketteQ integrated with Manufacturing Cloud gives our manufacturing customers a model for managing order and revenue forecasts in the context of the customer relationship, while bringing a complete view of the supply chain into the Salesforce platform," said Tony Kratovil, VP and Manufacturing Solutions Leader, Salesforce.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, [email protected], www.ketteq.com

SOURCE ketteQ