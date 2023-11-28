ketteQ Announces Executive Advisory Board, Appoints Top Supply Chain Leaders and Visionaries

"We are thrilled to welcome these industry titans to our Executive Advisory Board," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. Post this

The newly appointed members of the ketteQ Executive Advisory Board are:

Rick McDonald : Chief Supply Chain Officer for The Clorox Company.

: Chief Supply Chain Officer for The Clorox Company. Cheryl Capps : Former SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Corning Inc., and SVP Global Supply Chain at Bristol-Myers Squibb.

: Former SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Corning Inc., and SVP Global Supply Chain at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Tom Maher : Former SVP Global Service Parts at Dell EMC

: Former SVP Global Service Parts at Dell EMC Bruce Richardson : Chief Enterprise Strategist at Salesforce, former Chief Strategy Officer at Infor and Chief Research Officer, AMR Research (now Gartner).

: Chief Enterprise Strategist at Salesforce, former Chief Strategy Officer at Infor and Chief Research Officer, AMR Research (now Gartner). Shellie Molina : SVP Lead Client Partner at Genpact, former COO at Rollease Acmeda Inc. and Vice President Supply Chain and Procurement at First Solar, Inc.

: SVP Lead Client Partner at Genpact, former COO at Rollease Acmeda Inc. and Vice President Supply Chain and Procurement at First Solar, Inc. Ernest Nichols : Chief Supply Chain Officer at HP

: Chief Supply Chain Officer at HP Josue Munoz : Former Vice President Global Supply Chain Systems at Colgate-Palmolive Company.

: Former Vice President Global Supply Chain Systems at Colgate-Palmolive Company. Dyci Manns Sfregola: Founder and CEO of New Gen Architects, former supply chain consultant at leading global organizations.

John Waite : Former VP Global Supply Chain Micron Technology and AMD, and VP and Chief of Staff at Global Foundries.

: Former VP Global Supply Chain Micron Technology and AMD, and VP and Chief of Staff at Global Foundries. Andrew Downard : EVP, Global Supply Chain at Mativ, former Gartner Research Director and SVP Supply Chain, Apex Tool Group, LLC.

: EVP, Global Supply Chain at Mativ, former Gartner Research Director and SVP Supply Chain, Apex Tool Group, LLC. Michael Ciatto : SVP and global leader of the Supply Chain Service Line at Genpact, former VP and Partner at Barkawi Management Consultants.

These esteemed supply chain leaders and visionaries will provide strategic guidance and thought leadership to ketteQ's executive team. Their collective experience spans various industries, including semiconductors, supply chain consulting, food and beverage, life sciences, high-tech, consumer products and cloud computing, ensuring that ketteQ remains at the forefront of global supply chain solution innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome these industry titans to our Executive Advisory Board," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Their combined expertise will be invaluable in shaping our vision and strategy, and accelerating our growth as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that that go beyond the capabilities of legacy supply chain systems to empower organizations around the world to build more resilient and efficient supply chains."

The formation of the Executive Advisory Board comes on the heels of ketteQ's expansion of its Leadership Team and Board of Directors, which underscores its commitment to delivering unmatched value to its clients, helping them navigate the complexities of today's global supply chain landscape.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers, and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, [email protected], www.ketteQ.com

SOURCE ketteQ