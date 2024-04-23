ketteQ Appoints Chris Gaffney to Executive Advisory Board

"Chris joins the ketteQ Executive Advisory Board at such a pivotal point in our growth trajectory, particularly within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. Post this

"Unpredictable disruptions, global talent shortages and economic uncertainty have ushered in a new era for supply chain planning," said Gaffney. "In this environment, traditional supply chain solutions simply won't cut it. We need fundamentally different approaches that leverage the power of generative AI, Machine Learning and cloud computing to unlock new levels of agility and profitability. ketteQ's solutions are designed precisely for this new era, empowering businesses to navigate complexity and achieve breakthrough results. I look forward to helping the company continue its expansion and provide the vision and advice that ensures ketteQ remains at the forefront of global supply chain solution innovation."

ketteQ formed its EAB in Nov. 2023. The EAB is comprised of current and former supply chain leaders from various industries and companies, including Clorox, AMD, HP, Salesforce, Dell, Colgate Palmolive, Corning, Micron, Bristol-Myers Squibb and more. The EAB aims to guide the company's strategy and innovation in supply chain technology, ultimately enabling ketteQ to deliver superior value to its clients and stay ahead in the industry.

"Chris joins the ketteQ Executive Advisory Board at such a pivotal point in our growth trajectory, particularly within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Chris' proven track record and deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by CPG supply chains will be instrumental as we empower businesses to navigate a new era of planning. His insights will undoubtedly accelerate our journey as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that unlock breakthrough performance for our customers."

About ketteQ

ketteQ is committed to revolutionizing supply chain technology by developing cutting-edge AI and Machine Learning solutions to enable autonomous supply chain planning. We empower the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve breakthrough levels of performance through autonomous planning and intelligent optimization. Leveraging advanced analytics on the Salesforce and AWS cloud platforms, ketteQ bridges the gap left by legacy systems, providing unmatched visibility and data-driven decision-making for today's complex supply chain landscape. Learn more at ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

