ketteQ Appoints Supply Chain Industry Veterans Erik Olson and Shawn Lane to Board of Directors

New board members, Erik Olson and Shawn Lane bring a wealth of industry experience and supply chain planning insights to ketteQ's strengths in demand forecasting and digital transformation strategies delivered on a platform built on Salesforce and AWS.

Erik Olson : With over 30 years of experience in supply chain operations, Olson brings an impressive track record of business growth and transformation to the ketteQ team. His work leading Accenture's $2B North American Supply Chain Practice across 19 industry segments has made him a respected figure in the supply chain industry. Olson currently serves as Senior Client Partner, Manufacturing Lead at Korn Ferry, where he is responsible for helping Industrial Manufacturing Clients develop their leadership teams.

"It's exciting to join ketteQ's Board as we reach a critical inflection point fueled as the C-Suite prioritize the crucial roles their supply chain has in their ability to achieve their growth objectives, said Erik Olson, Senior Client Partner, Manufacturing Lead, Korn Ferry. "This inflection point is driving organizations around the world to seek a new breed of digital supply chain planning solution that enable them to eclipse the value delivery capabilities of legacy systems and manual spreadsheet-based process."

Shawn Lane : An accomplished supply chain and SaaS executive, Lane boasts an impressive career spanning more than 20 years. He is widely recognized for his outstanding contributions to the growth and success of leading SaaS companies including Servigistics (now PTC), Mitratech, RedPraire (now BlueYonder), and E2open. Lane currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at LivTech, where he is leading the company to deliver software and solutions that improve the quality and continuity of care for aging adults.

"I've spent the past two decades building successful software companies," said Lane, CEO, LivTech. "While they were all unique, the most successful ones had one thing in common - they challenged the status quo with innovative technologies that delivered incremental value over legacy systems and processes. This is exactly what ketteQ is doing for the supply chain planning industry and why I'm so excited about joining the company's exciting journey as a Board of Directors member."

As members of ketteQ's Board of Directors, Mr. Olson and Mr. Lane will play a crucial role in guiding the company's strategic direction, fostering innovation, and ensuring the delivery of world-class supply chain solutions to ketteQ's rapidly growing global client base.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Shawn and Erik to our Board of Directors," said Mike Landry, ketteQ CEO. "We are assembling an amazing team of supply chain visionaries, architects and operators, each bringing their unique experiences, skills, networks and blueprints for success to ketteQ, and together we are constructing the future of supply chain planning success."

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, [email protected], www.ketteQ.com

SOURCE ketteQ