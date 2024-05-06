ketteQ Barcelona Release Transforms Supply Chain Planning with Generative AI and Machine Learning

"Our Barcelona release addresses this critical need by leveraging the power of generative AI, machine learning, and our industry-leading solver engine to provide a level of supply chain intelligence and probabilistic planning that has never been seen before," said Chris Amet, CTO of ketteQ. Post this

"Our partnership with ketteQ has allowed us to take a huge step forward in our supply chain operations, tapping into previously unseen levels of flexibility and scalability," said Randy Auld, COO at Cosmetica. "We adapt swiftly to market demands while driving sustainable growth and delivering superior service to our customers – all because ketteQ remains on the cutting edge of technology. We are eager to employ this latest release and realize the full benefits that generative AI and machine learning will bring to our supply chain."

ketteQ's latest release, Barcelona, leverages the power of generative AI, machine learning, an innovative supply chain solver, a unique open architecture and the scalability of cloud computing to empower global manufacturers and service organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of supply chain agility, anti-fragility and efficiency.

Key features and benefits of the ketteQ Barcelona release include:

Generative AI: ketteQ Barcelona leverages the power of ChatGPT for dynamically querying the supply chain data to unlock a new level of supply chain intelligence. This allows businesses to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their entire supply chain ecosystem, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions with transparency and visibility across the organization and planning teams.

"In today's complex and ever-changing market landscape, global manufacturers and service organizations with sophisticated supply chains require a new era of planning solutions that enable efficiency, agility and resiliency," said Chris Amet, CTO of ketteQ. "Legacy planning systems suffer from technology drag and have become stale and frozen in time from a solution and more specifically parameter standpoint. A modern planning solution that automatically adjusts to disruptions and changes in the business is no longer just a nice to have, it is a strategic investment into a company's future success."

Amet continued, "Our Barcelona release addresses this critical need by leveraging the power of generative AI, machine learning, and our industry-leading solver engine to provide a level of supply chain intelligence and probabilistic planning that has never been seen before. With ketteQ Barcelona, organizations can explore relevant scenarios, gain a deeper understanding of their entire supply chain ecosystem, and make data-driven decisions with greater confidence, all while ensuring seamless Salesforce connectivity and fostering a collaborative environment between human expertise and AI. We look forward to seeing the value manufacturers and service organizations continue to derive from ketteQ solutions as they embrace this latest release."

To learn more about ketteQ's advanced supply chain planning solutions and the Barcelona release, visit www.ketteQ.com.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is committed to revolutionizing supply chain technology by developing cutting-edge AI and machine learning solutions to enable autonomous supply chain planning. We empower the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve breakthrough levels of performance through autonomous planning and intelligent optimization. Leveraging advanced analytics on the Salesforce and AWS cloud platforms, ketteQ bridges the gap left by legacy systems, providing unmatched visibility and data-driven decision-making for today's complex supply chain landscape. Learn more at ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

