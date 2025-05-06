ketteQ Launches Dubai Adaptive Supply Chain Planning Release, Ushering in the Era of Semi-Autonomous Planning with Agentic AI

"The Dubai Release empowers supply chain organizations to be more agile, responsive, and resilient in the face of constant change," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "Dubai gives supply chain leaders the tools they need—right now—to turn disruption into advantage." Post this

"The Dubai Release empowers supply chain organizations to be more agile, responsive, and resilient in the face of constant change," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ. "This isn't incremental innovation; it's a bold leap forward. With intelligent automation, real-time insights, and an agentic AI solver engine at the core, we're redefining how supply chains anticipate disruption, adapt faster, and deliver measurable business value. And with the recent wave of tariffs and trade restrictions throwing global operations into uncertainty, the timing of this release couldn't be more critical. Dubai gives supply chain leaders the tools they need—right now—to turn disruption into advantage."

Following the success of ketteQ's Tokyo release in Fall 2024, Dubai represents the next evolution of ketteQ's innovation journey. While Tokyo pioneered real-time adaptability and scenario intelligence, Dubai expands that foundation with adaptive automation, macroeconomic signal sensing, advanced allocation strategies, and generative AI-driven planning—all within an intuitive, conversational interface built natively on Salesforce.

From fluctuating tariffs and sudden trade restrictions to escalating geopolitical risk, global supply chains face a new class of uncertainty. The Dubai Release is engineered to help organizations thrive in this environment—not just survive.

PolymatiQ™—ketteQ's patent-pending agentic AI solver engine—continuously tests thousands of scenarios, integrating macroeconomic signals and policy variables like tariffs, duties, and regulatory changes. The result is smarter, faster adaptation to changing conditions with minimal manual intervention. Dubai empowers planners to confidently realign sourcing, rebalance production, and reallocate inventory in response to global shocks and shifting economic policies.

Key Innovations in the Dubai Release Include:

PolymatiQ™ Solver Engine Enhancements: Automatically self-learning and testing thousands of planning scenarios in real time to deliver optimal recommendations—fueling faster, smarter, and more confident decision-making.

Two-Stage Production Planning: Simultaneously plans and synchronizes across multiple levels of production to improve throughput, reduce waste, and maximize resource efficiency.

Economic Indicator Integration: Aligns plans with global economic signals—enhancing forecast accuracy and enabling financial resilience.

KPI-FVA & Plan Adherence Tracking: Provides real-time visibility into plan quality and execution—enabling continuous improvement, feedback loops, and measurable business value.

Advanced Allocation Strategies: Supports forward, backward, and non-blocking allocation across multi-level BOMs and complex networks—ensuring agile response, service-level performance, and efficient prioritization in volatile environments.

Embedded Generative AI Guidance: Delivers intelligent recommendations through a conversational interface—accelerating decision-making and boosting planner productivity.

"Dubai doesn't just respond to change—it anticipates it. With agentic AI at its core, this release gives supply chain leaders the power to make faster, smarter decisions with measurable business outcomes," said Rick McDonald, Retired, Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company and member of the ketteQ Executive Advisory Board. "This is the kind of innovation that separates companies that react from those that lead."

About ketteQ

ketteQ is a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, helping businesses around the world plan for every possibility. Powered by PolymatiQ™, the world's only agentic AI solver, ketteQ enables continuous scenario testing, autonomous decision support, and intelligent automation—transforming planning from reactive to proactive.

Built on Salesforce, ketteQ offers unmatched integration, data harmonization, rapid deployment, and real-world ROI across industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, we're trusted by global leaders to drive resilient, intelligent, and adaptive supply chains.

Learn more at ketteQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

