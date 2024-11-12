ketteQ Launches Groundbreaking Tokyo Release, Driven by AI-Powered PolymatiQ™ Supply Chain Solver for Next-Level Adaptive Supply Chain Planning

ketteQ, a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, today announced the launch of its Tokyo Release.

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ketteQ, a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, today announced the launch of its Tokyo Release. Powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ Supply Chain Solver, this latest cloud update introduces the world's most adaptive supply chain planning capabilities. Tokyo addresses critical gaps left by legacy planning systems, enhancing supply chain agility, resilience, and real-time responsiveness to evolving demand, supply, capacity, and external disruptions.

"Supply chain leaders are moving away from an overreliance on low-cost networks and are instead focusing on diversified approaches to mitigate risks and enhance performance," said Vicky Forman, senior director analyst in Gartner's Supply Chain practice, in an August 2024 article in Supply and Demand Chain Executive. "While cost-efficiency is still a prominent concern, CSCOs are taking a wider view of the costs associated with the impacts from disruptions and poor levels of resiliency when making network design changes."

The Tokyo Release enables planning organizations to improve resilience by having the PolymatiQ solver automatically running, testing and analyzing thousands of scenarios, evaluating a comprehensive range of potential outcomes for confident, adaptive planning decisions. Unlike traditional systems, Tokyo automatically adjusts to changing conditions, tuning parameters without manual input.

"Many CSCOs are struggling with the limitations of legacy systems that cannot keep up with today's disruptions," said Chris Amet, CTO of ketteQ. "Traditional systems, designed for a bygone era, rely on outdated, rigid parameters that reflect the state of business at a single point in time. These systems become ineffective as conditions change and disruptions occur, requiring complex manual tuning and adjustment."

Key features of Tokyo include:

Stay Ahead with Real-Time Insights: Tokyo's ability to seamlessly integrate structured and unstructured data—ranging from thousands of pre-loaded economic indicators to customer behaviors—gives organizations the edge needed to anticipate market changes and customer demands. This ensures planning teams can make proactive, data-driven decisions that keep supply chains agile and responsive.

ability to seamlessly integrate structured and unstructured data—ranging from thousands of pre-loaded economic indicators to customer behaviors—gives organizations the edge needed to anticipate market changes and customer demands. This ensures planning teams can make proactive, data-driven decisions that keep supply chains agile and responsive. Boost Resilience with Continuous Adaptation: With its continuous learning capabilities, Tokyo doesn't just react to disruptions—it adapts to them. By automatically adjusting to new data, businesses can strengthen resilience and reduce the burden of manual adjustments, allowing planners to focus on strategic initiatives instead of firefighting.

doesn't just react to disruptions—it adapts to them. By automatically adjusting to new data, businesses can strengthen resilience and reduce the burden of manual adjustments, allowing planners to focus on strategic initiatives instead of firefighting. Confident, Informed Decision-Making: Tokyo automatically runs and tests thousands of scenario analyses with ease, offering a clear view of possible outcomes across multiple KPIs. This means planning teams can make more confident, informed decisions, better managing uncertainties and minimizing risks in an unpredictable environment.

automatically runs and tests thousands of scenario analyses with ease, offering a clear view of possible outcomes across multiple KPIs. This means planning teams can make more confident, informed decisions, better managing uncertainties and minimizing risks in an unpredictable environment. Harness the Power of AI for Proactive Planning: Tokyo leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning to quickly identify patterns, predict trends, and recommend actionable strategies. With its intuitive, conversational interface, planning teams can easily turn insights into action, ensuring they stay one step ahead of disruptions and future-proof their supply chain.

leverages cutting-edge AI and machine learning to quickly identify patterns, predict trends, and recommend actionable strategies. With its intuitive, conversational interface, planning teams can easily turn insights into action, ensuring they stay one step ahead of disruptions and future-proof their supply chain. Instant Insights with a Conversational Interface: Tokyo's intuitive interface makes accessing supply chain data effortless. Whether you need a quick performance overview or a detailed analysis of risks, simply type your query to get instant, actionable insights. This enhances your agility, keeping your business ahead of customer demands.

"Tokyo is another important milestone in delivering on our promise to bridge the gap left by legacy systems and make the world's supply chains more adaptive, resilient and easy to use," said Chris Amet. "Our PolymatiQ™ Solver employs AI, ML and advanced algorithms to dynamically adjust to evolving conditions, enabling organizations to proactively plan for every possibility and achieve new levels of resilience."

The Tokyo Release is designed for mid-market to large enterprise organizations transitioning from manual, legacy or spreadsheet-based planning systems, as well as those looking to enhance resilience in managing disruptions. Built on a cloud-native platform with an open architecture, Tokyo offers unparalleled adaptability, accessibility, and performance. It empowers businesses to thrive in today's volatile environment and confidently plan for every possibility.

"ketteQ's Tokyo release, powered by the revolutionary PolymatiQ™ solver, bridges the critical gap left by legacy planning systems, providing the real-time adaptability businesses need to not just survive but thrive amidst today's ever-evolving supply chain complexities," said Rick McDonald, Retired Chief Supply Chain Officer, The Clorox Company.

For more information about Tokyo, visit ketteQ.com/releases/tokyo. To learn more about the differences between ketteQ and traditional planning systems, visit Definitive Guide to Adaptive Supply Chain Planning.

About ketteQ

As a leading provider of AI- and machine learning-enabled Adaptive Supply Chain Planning solutions, we enable businesses to plan for every possibility in today's fast-paced and unpredictable business environment. Our platform, powered by the patent-pending PolymatiQ™ Solver, utilizes AI, machine learning, and advanced algorithms to deliver dynamic scenario testing, adaptive tuning, and real-time insights.

Unlike traditional models with outdated parameters, ketteQ helps organizations pivot quickly in response to unpredictable demand, supply chain disruptions, and market conditions. Built with native Salesforce integration, our cloud-based solution enhances resilience, operational efficiency, and scalability. Headquartered in Atlanta, ketteQ is trusted by a wide range of companies across industries around the world to transform their supply chains into agile, data-driven ecosystems. For more information, visit ketteQ.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ketteQ.

Media Contact

Nicole Taylor, ketteQ, 1 7706331754, [email protected], www.ketteQ.com

