ketteQ Named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors ™ in Cross-Functional Supply Chain Management Technology

"At ketteQ, we are dedicated to innovation, solving today's most complex supply chain problems, and delivering Cool supply chain solutions that eclipse the business value delivered by earlier solutions that are built on proprietary technologies and legacy architectures," said Mike Landry, CEO ketteQ. "With only a few vendors being selected for inclusion in the Cool Vendor Report, we are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as Cool Vendor. We will be representing new ways to solve problems and open new frontiers of industry opportunity."

"As the only supply chain planning solution built natively on Salesforce, ketteQ is helping our joint customers improve their supply chain and financial business performance with better visibility to their data. Congratulations to ketteQ on the recognition by Gartner," said Bruce Richardson, Chief Enterprise Strategist, Salesforce.

ketteQ's innovative architecture includes a front-end user experience that can be deployed on Salesforce, leveraging synergies in workflow and data with Salesforce apps from other ISVs. The user interface works seamlessly with a backend analytics and data management structure that is built and deployed on AWS. ketteQ is the only supply chain planning solution to be vetted and approved by both Salesforce and AWS, being found on Salesforce, AppExchange and AWS Marketplace.

"The world is going through the biggest seismic shift in a century with massive economic, social, environmental and political changes unfolding in front of our eyes," said Mike Landry, CEO. "These changes are having a profound impact on the world's supply chains which are now more complex and fragile than ever before. Today's challenges require a new breed of cool technology solutions that tap the power of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and advanced supply chain solvers to deliver break-through supply chain and financial business performance."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Cross-Functional Supply Chain Management Technology, By Christian Titze, Kevin Lawrence, John Blake, Amber Salley, Published 4 August 2023

GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.

