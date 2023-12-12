ketteQ selected by Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. to Transform Inventory Management, Significantly Reduce Inventory Costs for Global Cosmetics Manufacturer

"Cosmetica has been challenged by a lack of synchronization between their manufacturing processes and raw materials orders. Our breakthrough solutions streamline workflows, improve demand forecasting, and reduce excessive inventory, making us the preferred choice," said ketteQ CEO, Mike Landry. Post this

"As supply chains become more complex, businesses must adapt to the next generation of supply chain planning solutions that offer automation, limitless scenario testing, real-time data, scalability, and enhanced collaboration," said ketteQ CEO, Mike Landry. "Like many manufacturers, Cosmetica has been challenged by a lack of synchronization between their manufacturing processes and raw materials orders. Our breakthrough solutions streamline workflows, improve demand forecasting, and reduce excessive inventory making us the preferred choice. Additionally, our solution is built on the Salesforce and AWS platforms which aligns perfectly with Cosmetica's existing technology infrastructure."

ketteQ will implement several solutions in multiple phases for Cosmetica starting with demand, inventory, and supply planning. Cosmetica will begin to see value within a few months with a significant reduction in inventory carrying costs, and improvements in cash flow and customer service. ketteQ's unparalleled solutions will improve Cosmetica's fulfillment cycle time to ensure products are delivered more quickly, improving predictability and customer delivery. ketteQ's Control Tower and Order Management solutions also will be implemented to deliver visibility, allocation management and workflow automation which will bring an end-to-end balance between supply and demand.

"ketteQ is truly the next generation of supply chain planning solution that has enabled us to take our supply chain operations to the next generation of sophistication and value delivery," said Randy Auld, VP of Supply Chain, QA & Sustainability for Cosmetica. "ketteQ's solutions rid us of a dependency on spreadsheets for inventory planning and enable us to work smarter in ways we could not work before and get the right level of support from a highly experienced team with an approach that is flexible."

ketteQ's partnership with Cosmetica increases its growing footprint in Canada as ketteQ continues to expand its worldwide operations serving supply chain companies across the globe. Earlier this year ketteQ launched an expansion of its operation in Japan, establishing a team in Tokyo to better serve supply chain needs in the market. ketteQ also has grown its team, appointing several renowned industry leaders to its expanded Board of Directors and Leadership Team.

About ketteQ

ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.

