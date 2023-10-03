ketteQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chris Amet as CTO

Veteran logistics and supply chain expert positions company for continued solution innovation, growth and success
ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ketteQ, a trailblazing innovator of supply chain planning and optimization solutions enabling companies around the world to achieve break-through levels of supply chain optimization and financial performance, today announced the appointment of logistics and supply chain expert Chris Amet to its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
With over two decades of experience, Amet has led innovative software solution design, development and implementations across a wide range of market sectors. His renowned expertise in harnessing emerging technologies to solve complex supply chain problems will be instrumental in propelling ketteQ's already innovative product development and technology strategy to new levels. Prior to joining ketteQ, Amet served in product development and leadership roles at Genpact, Barkawi Management Consultants, and Servigistics. He began his career in the aerospace and defense sector at Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the ketteQ family," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ." His extensive experience, unwavering commitment to innovation, and exceptional leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to our organization. As we continue to expand our solution footprint and explore new horizons, Chris will play an integral role in shaping ketteQ's solution future."
The strategic appointment comes as ketteQ experiences rapid growth and heightened demand for its transformative supply chain technology solutions. The company's dedication to solving complex supply chain problems, optimizing business processes, driving digital innovation, and delivering unprecedented business value to clients aligns perfectly with the expertise Amet brings to the table.
"I am excited to join ketteQ at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Amet, newly appointed CTO. "ketteQ's reputation for innovation and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology are what drew me to this remarkable team. I look forward to leading our talented technology professionals in creating the next generation of solutions that will revolutionize industries."
About ketteQ
ketteQ is dedicated to supply chain technology innovation and empowering the world's leading distributors, manufacturers, and service providers to achieve break-through levels of supply chain management and financial performance. Built on Salesforce and AWS, with strengths in security, scalability, and configurability, ketteQ offers supply chain organizations extended capabilities to fill in the gaps left by legacy systems with unparalleled analytics and visibility for today's supply chain needs. For further information, visit www.ketteQ.com or follow @ketteQ on LinkedIn.
