ketteQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chris Amet as CTO

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the ketteQ family," said Mike Landry, CEO of ketteQ." His extensive experience, unwavering commitment to innovation, and exceptional leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to our organization. As we continue to expand our solution footprint and explore new horizons, Chris will play an integral role in shaping ketteQ's solution future."

The strategic appointment comes as ketteQ experiences rapid growth and heightened demand for its transformative supply chain technology solutions. The company's dedication to solving complex supply chain problems, optimizing business processes, driving digital innovation, and delivering unprecedented business value to clients aligns perfectly with the expertise Amet brings to the table.

"I am excited to join ketteQ at this pivotal moment in its journey," said Amet, newly appointed CTO. "ketteQ's reputation for innovation and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology are what drew me to this remarkable team. I look forward to leading our talented technology professionals in creating the next generation of solutions that will revolutionize industries."

