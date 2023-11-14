ketteQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Gary Brooks as CMO

"I'm excited to join many of my former colleagues at ketteQ to accelerate our growth journey by disrupting the supply chain solution industry by using advanced technology to solve complex problems and eclipse the value delivered by legacy supply chain solutions." Post this

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Gary again and welcome him to ketteQ,'' said Mike Landry, ketteQ CEO. "His strong sales orientation and passion for marketing innovation, combined with his proven ability to build global marketing teams that accelerate ARR growth and create market leading brands makes him a perfect fit for ketteQ."

Brooks joins ketteQ at a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey as the company experiences rapid growth and heightened demand for its transformative supply chain technology solutions. In his role, Brooks will help lead the company's goal of challenging and disrupting the supply chain solution industry with novel solutions that address the heightened need for demand planning and supply chain resiliency.

"Throughout my career, I've had the fortunate opportunity of being part of innovative companies that have challenged and disrupted industries to become market leaders," said Gary Brooks, CMO, ketteQ. "I'm excited to join many of my former colleagues at ketteQ to accelerate our growth journey by disrupting the supply chain solution industry by using advanced technology to solve complex problems and eclipse the value delivered by legacy supply chain solutions."

Prior to joining ketteQ, Brooks held executive leadership roles at prestigious companies, including Ariba (now SAP), Bomgar Corporation (now Beyond Trust), Cortera (now Moody's), Fortress Technologies (now General Dynamics), KnowledgeStorm (now TechTarget), Servigistics (now PTC), TRADEX (now Ariba), and Syncron and Urjanet.

ketteQ is a leading technology innovator dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation. With a focus on delivering exceptional value to clients across various industries, ketteQ leverages emerging technologies to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and foster innovation. To learn more about ketteQ and its portfolio of transformative solutions, please visit ketteQ.

