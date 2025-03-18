KETTLER and Juneau Construction Company Celebrate Topping Out Milestone of Gasworx W2 Tampa Rental Homes

Together with La Union, a new section of East 4th Avenue is now defined, and future residents and neighbors alike will enjoy direct, walkable access to Gasworx's retail, restaurants, and marketplace, along with new park space and a new TECO Streetcar stop. Post this

"The completion of this milestone allows the community to visualize the physical connections that are key to the Gasworx vision," said Graham Tyrrell, Managing Director - Florida at KETTLER. "Together with La Union, a new section of East 4th Avenue is now defined, and future residents and neighbors alike will enjoy direct, walkable access to Gasworx's retail, restaurants, and marketplace, along with new park space and a new TECO Streetcar stop."

Designed by Torti Gallas + Partners, Gasworx W2 will feature a best-in-class suite of amenities, including a resort-style pool and courtyard, outdoor kitchens, a rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, club room, pet-friendly facilities with a dog spa and run, private offices, a leasing lounge, conference and work rooms, and a secure 482-space precast parking deck.

"We wanted Gasworx W2 to feel like a natural extension of Ybor City's history while creating a space that fits the needs of modern living," said Felix Deloatch, Associate Principal and Director of Florida operations at Torti Gallas. "Through thoughtful materials, historic detailing, and intentional transitions between the historic and new, we've created a design that feels authentic to Ybor's past while embracing its future as a dynamic, connected community."

With its modern design, prime location, and exceptional amenities, Gasworx W2 is poised to become a premier destination for modern living in Tampa.

"We are proud to reach this milestone today and have thoroughly enjoyed playing a significant role in this masterful community living project that's shaping the future of Ybor City," said CJ Britt, executive director for Central Florida at Juneau Construction. "Since breaking ground early last year, our entire team at Juneau has worked tirelessly, alongside our skilled workers and partners, to bring this vision to life. Their commitment and craftsmanship have been instrumental in getting us to this point, and we can't wait to see Gasworx W2 bring new energy to the city."

The first residential delivery is expected in January 2026 at 1502 Nick Nuccio Parkway, Tampa, FL.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning multifamily developer, real estate investor, land development, and property management company. With over 45 years of providing superior capabilities across the development lifecycle; zoning/entitlement, predevelopment, leasing, and operations, KETTLER reimagines the communities it creates and serves. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 8 million square feet of commercial space, more than 78,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region's premier mixed-use communities. KETTLER's current pipeline includes over 4,500 multifamily units being developed, 2,000 planned residential lots, and 5,000 new managed. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, please visit http://www.KETTLER.com.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company is a top-ranked, woman-owned construction management firm specializing in multifamily, commercial, higher education, student housing, and hospitality projects. With a commitment to transforming local communities, Juneau leverages sustainable building practices and innovative construction methodologies to deliver award-winning projects. Operating out of Atlanta, Miami, and Tampa, Juneau provides best-in-class experiences for its clients, ensuring every project enhances the community its impacting.

