Kevin Caskey Joins United Real Estate Dallas as Talent Attraction Specialist

Regional Director - Designated Broker of United | Greater Dallas & Houston Carol Drake explains how agents are poised to benefit, "Kevin's passion for empowering others, paired with his strategic leadership and deep empathy, make him an ideal fit for United. His dedication to recognizing and developing talent aligns directly with our mission to change the financial trajectories of our agents' lives. Kevin doesn't just build teams—he builds people, and that's exactly the kind of leadership that will drive growth within our office."

Caskey began his real estate career at Keller Williams, Dallas City Center, quickly becoming a top-producing agent and then eventually serving as Team Leader. He later led Dallas City Center as an independent brokerage for six years, serving as President of Nathan Grace Real Estate and was in charge of companywide recruiting when they were acquired by Century 21 Judge Fite Fine Homes & Estates. In 2018, he joined Halo Group Realty, where he directed agent operations and growth initiatives as Executive Vice President.

Throughout his career, Caskey has placed the highest value on relationships. His true passion is recruitment—helping professionals find environments where their talents can grow and thrive.

Caskey comments on his decision to move, "Moving brokerages was a long thought-out process since I wanted to ensure not only the financial setup was beneficial to agents but also that a positive and encouraging mindset existed. I definitely found these to be in abundance at United."

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate Dallas can contact Kevin Caskey at (214) 649-8440 or [email protected].

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024. To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.

