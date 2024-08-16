Kevin Durkin Named Best Lawyers® 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" in Chicago

Kevin Durkin has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® since 2011 and this is his eighth recognition as "Lawyer of the Year"

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kevin P. Durkin, partner at Clifford Law Offices, has been recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" for Aviation Law and the 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs in Chicago. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® since 2011 and this is his eighth recognition as "Lawyer of the Year."

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive Purely Peer Review® evaluation. More than 123,000 industry-leading lawyers are eligible to vote (globally), and Best Lawyers has received more than 20 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this a significant and coveted accolade. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, Kevin P. Durkin was also listed in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® in the following practice areas:

Aviation Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Railroad Law

Transportation Law

Kevin P. Durkin has nearly 40 years of experience representing clients with an emphasis in the practice areas of complex aviation accident litigation and transportation liability. He has been involved in nearly every major commercial airline crash over the last four decades, often serving as lead counsel. Mr. Durkin is an approachable and engaging leader who values hard work and dedication to his clients. His work ethic has propelled his career as a personal injury attorney to include a wide range of record-setting, globally recognized aviation cases. He was selected by his peers as "Lawyer of the Year" in "Aviation Law" due to his outstanding record of results, his commitment to the Chicago community, and his determination to obtain justice for his clients.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is dedicated to serving the needs of families and individuals in the Chicago area and throughout the nation. With nearly four decades of experience in personal injury litigation, the firm has recovered over $5 billion for its clients setting the gold standard for dedication to finding justice, impacting change in public policy, and recovering maximum compensation across a broad range of practice areas including aviation, transportation, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and product liability law. To learn more about Clifford Law Offices, click here.

