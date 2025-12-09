Kevin J. Welch Joins Seerist as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Stage of Strategic Growth

"Kevin's deep expertise in capital strategy, operational transformation, and financial governance will help us accelerate growth with the clarity and discipline needed for long-term success," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. Post this

"Kevin is joining Seerist at exactly the right time," said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist. "As we continue transforming the business and expanding our market presence, his financial leadership is essential. Kevin's deep expertise in capital strategy, operational transformation, and financial governance will help us accelerate growth with the clarity and discipline needed for long-term success."

Driving Transformation Through Financial Excellence

During his tenure at 2U (Nasdaq: TWOU), Welch led the company's financial planning and treasury functions, and played a central role in major strategic initiatives. This included supporting the $800 million acquisition of edX and helping to raise over $1.3 billion in capital to fund growth, innovation, and balance sheet strength.

Welch also served as CFO of SourceAmerica and TechnoServe, where he oversaw global finance operations, modernized financial systems, redesigned critical processes, and supported board and audit committee governance. Earlier in his career, Welch held senior finance roles at Neustar, Global Telecom & Technology, MeriStar Hospitality, Qwest, and MCI, contributing to capital markets transactions, M&A integration initiatives, large-scale restructurings, and significant operational improvements.

Welch holds an MBA in Finance from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Positioned for Long-Term Success

"Seerist is delivering mission-critical intelligence at a moment when organizations urgently need clarity, foresight, and speed," Welch said. "I'm excited to join a company with such a powerful vision—and to help build the financial strategy and infrastructure that will support Seerist's next phase of innovation and market expansion."

Welch's appointment marks a major milestone for Seerist. His proven ability to establish disciplined financial frameworks, engage effectively with investors, and support organizations through transformation will immediately elevate Seerist's financial strategy and help position the company for sustained success.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

