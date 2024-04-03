Kevin Kies named new vice president of Direct Claims at Grinnell Mutual

Kevin Kies was promoted to the position. He had been serving as the assistant vice president of Reinsurance Claims, a position he took in 2018.

New vice president of Direct Claims at Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual has named Kevin Kies as its new vice president of Direct Claims.

Kies had been serving as the assistant vice president of Reinsurance Claims, a position he took in 2018. He joined Grinnell Mutual in 2008 as a supervisor of Reinsurance Claims. Over his 16 years at the company, Kevin has progressed through various reinsurance claims roles.