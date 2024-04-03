Kevin Kies named new vice president of Direct Claims at Grinnell Mutual

Kevin Kies was promoted to the position. He had been serving as the assistant vice president of Reinsurance Claims, a position he took in 2018.
New vice president of Direct Claims at Grinnell Mutual
GRINNELL, Iowa, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grinnell Mutual has named Kevin Kies as its new vice president of Direct Claims.
Kies had been serving as the assistant vice president of Reinsurance Claims, a position he took in 2018. He joined Grinnell Mutual in 2008 as a supervisor of Reinsurance Claims. Over his 16 years at the company, Kevin has progressed through various reinsurance claims roles.
"Kevin demonstrated exceptional leadership and a continuous-improvement mindset in his prior role as the assistant vice president of Reinsurance Claims," said Grinnell Mutual CEO Jeff Menary. "He will be a great addition to our direct lines Claims team."
Kies succeeds Brian Delfino, who retires on April 14, 2024. Delfino joined Grinnell Mutual in 2017 as director of Personal Lines Claims, then served as assistant vice president of Personal Lines Claims until his promotion to vice president in November 2019.
"The culture within Grinnell Mutual is second to none, and I'm truly blessed to have this new opportunity, Kies said. "The primary goal for the Claims team is to continue providing top-notch claims service without losing sight of the cultural values that make this company such a great place to be a part of."
Before coming to Grinnell Mutual, Kies served as regional manager and multi-line field claims adjuster for Farm Bureau Financial. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa and an Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.
Kies lives in Alta, Iowa, with his wife and five children.
