Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax, Appointed to Invitation-Only Fast Company Impact Council

"The opportunity to collaborate with other forward-thinking leaders on shaping the future of science, technology, and sustainability is both humbling and exhilarating. I look forward to sharing insights and learning from this remarkable group of innovators." - Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax. Post this

The Fast Company Impact Council convenes top executives several times a year for exclusive roundtable discussions and industry-defining conversations on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities of our time. The council's focus is to explore how companies and leaders can drive meaningful change, enhance sustainability, and advance innovation across diverse sectors.

Kevin Koby's Leadership in Botanical Science and Innovation

A chemist by training and an innovator by nature, Koby's expertise spans cannabis, hops, flavor, and product development. His work has set new industry standards in extraction technology, advanced botanical analysis, and true-to-type terpene formulations. Under his leadership, Abstrax has pioneered proprietary methods for extracting and analyzing aroma compounds, elevating terpene science across cannabis, beer, flavor, fragrance, and wellness industries.

Since co-founding Abstrax in 2017, he has helped build a world-class research and development team, cementing the company's reputation as a global leader in terpene innovation. Abstrax's state-of-the-art research and manufacturing lab features the world's most advanced strain analysis technology, allowing researchers to conduct three-dimensional mapping of botanical aroma compounds. The company's Terplytics™ system is revolutionizing how scientists and brands understand, quantify, and replicate nature's most authentic flavors and scents.

Koby's appointment to the Fast Company Impact Council recognizes his contributions to pioneering new frontiers in terpene research and his commitment to innovation and collaboration.

ABOUT ABSTRAX: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Abstrax PR, Abstrax, 1 2139258177, [email protected], www.abstraxtech.com

SOURCE Abstrax