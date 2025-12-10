Kevin O'Leary: Beanstox Clients Access CashTrax, a Simple AI-Driven Smart Money App Helping People Budget and Save

We're solving a problem for people who find budgeting and money saving tools take too much time, too much manual work, and are too complicated. CashTrax changes that. It gives everyday consumers a simple, automated and personalized tool plus money saving coaching ideas to use when they want. Post this

CashTrax is built for people who don't have time to track every purchase.

When people securely connect their bank accounts and credit card, CashTrax aims to:

automatically track spending (no typing, no spreadsheets)

identify spending patterns

use AI to generate personalized savings ideas

Illustrative Personalized Savings Examples:

Food Delivery: "You spent $268 on food delivery last month. Reduce to once per week to save ~$140/month."

Insurance: "Your auto insurance premium is ~15% above regional averages. Quotes could save ~$45/month."

Subscriptions: "Your total monthly spending on subscriptions for cell, cable, internet, gym, and apps is $; drop those you don't use or don't need to save up to $."

A user who saves $100/week frees up $400/month, enough to pay down debt, fund a weekend trip, or begin automated investing with Beanstox.

CashTrax is designed to be effortless and more affordable than traditional budgeting tools.

Free for Beanstox Premium Clients

Quick setup, no manual financial entries required

AI personalization creates suggestions customized to each user's lifestyle

"Beanstox was built by us to make investing simple. CashTrax now makes budgeting and saving simple. We want millions of people to have an easy way to build their financial security and freedom. We help people keep their data private while they use AI to discover great ways to save."

About Beanstox

Beanstox is a U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) offering automated investment services for those who want simple investing and the 120 million Americans who don't yet invest. Co-founded by Kevin O'Leary, Beanstox also provides "Money School" educational content focused on long-term investing and personal finance

About CashTrax

CashTrax is an AI-powered money coach that automatically tracks spending, identifies personalized savings opportunities, and helps users redirect money toward goals and investing without spreadsheets or manual effort.

Beanstox Inc. ("Beanstox") is an SEC registered investment adviser and has arranged for brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance levels and Beanstox's charges and expenses. The information provided herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind. Beanstox's internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part 2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures.

Media Contact

Louise Anne Poirier, Beanstox Inc., 1 617-878-2102, [email protected], https://beanstox.com/

