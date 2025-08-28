Kevin O'Leary's Beanstox Launches Simple & Straightforward Investing in Bitcoin and Gold

Today, over 10% of my personal portfolio is in Bitcoin and crypto related assets, plus about 5% in gold, so I support Beanstox providing access to these types of investments, using regulated ETFs, and without complex crypto wallets and keys," said Kevin O'Leary. Post this

"Today, over 10% of my personal portfolio is in Bitcoin and crypto related assets, plus about 5% in gold, so I support Beanstox providing access to these types of investments, using regulated ETFs, and without complex crypto wallets and keys," said Kevin O'Leary. "By investing in Bitcoin and Gold using ETFs in a Beanstox account, investors could benefit from additional diversification."

Beanstox clients using the Beanstox App can choose to invest in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). By using ETFs, investors get exposure to the price returns of Bitcoin and Gold without needing digital wallets, private keys, physical storage, or guessing how to buy them. All trades and holdings are managed within the Beanstox accounts, built for clarity and simplicity.

Diversification potential

"Bitcoin and Gold can respond differently than traditional investments to market conditions such as inflation," said Connor O'Brien, Beanstox CEO. "That difference can help with portfolio diversification. We're making it possible for clients to do this easily, and without needing to be experts."

The Bitcoin¹ and Gold² investment options are now available for Beanstox Premium subscribers³ with no trading commissions or additional trading costs.

