Kevin Olsavsky Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to our team," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "His comprehensive background in both business development and law firm administration will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our client relationships."

Kevin resides in New York City with his wife, Gloria, and their two children, Esme and Luka. His dedication and commitment to providing exceptional service make him a perfect fit for Planet Depos.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Planet Depos," said Kevin. "I have long admired their position as a leader in customer service, technological innovation and worldwide coverage. I am eager to share everything Planet Depos has to offer with my clients."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

Media Contact

