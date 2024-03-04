Kevin S. Little, Chairman & CEO of Health Advocates Network, Named to Staffing Industry Analyst's Staffing 100 North America List for Fifth Time

Despite industry headwinds, the Health Advocates Network team was able to achieve double digit organic revenue growth in 2023, and this recognition is due to the spectacular performance of our talented team. Post this

"In the realm of leadership, greatness is not merely defined by titles, but by the resilience and vision to navigate uncharted waters," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "To the Staffing 100 North America . . . executives honored for their exceptional contributions, your ability to steer organizations through unprecedented times stands as a testament to your unwavering commitment and remarkable leadership. Each of you have made an extraordinarily positive impact on your organizations, your teams and all the people you serve."

"The staffing industry continues to thrive regardless of the litany of challenges thrown its way. The dedication it takes to help people find the right job while supporting business priorities cannot be overstated," said Indeed Chief People Officer Priscilla Koranteng. "At Indeed, we know firsthand the hard work that goes into this human resources and staffing. We celebrate the incredible work of this year's Staffing 100 North America and thank them for continuing to push our industry forward."

About Health Advocates Network

Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.hanstaff.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Its research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem.

[email protected]

