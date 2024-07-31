NYC area information technology expert offers timely tips for organizations building an IT framework with a remote CIO—in a new article from eMazzanti Technologies

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the trend of remote work continues, NYC-area information technology expert eMazzanti Technologies delivers important guidance for organizations as they seek to strengthen IT under the direction of remote CIOs.

The informative article first recognizes both the advantages and challenges involved in hiring a remote CIO. For instance, while the remote option allows companies to hire for needed skills, it complicates communication and cyber security.

The author then provides key tips to address these challenges. These include benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of cloud technologies. Additionally, effectively utilizing full-featured communication platforms and project management tools helps to keep the CIO fully engaged. And robust cyber security measures protect critical systems while facilitiating necessary access.

"Without face-to-face interaction, communication can present a challenge, leading to misunderstandings or delays. Additionally, remote work complicates cyber security as the CIO and other remote workers access sensitive systems and data from various locations and networks," commented Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Key Considerations for Building an IT Framework with a Remote CIO."

Leverage Cloud Technologies

"The cloud makes remote work feasible, delivering the necessary flexibility and scalability. Remote employees can easily and securely access essential resources from anywhere. And cloud technologies such as Microsoft Azure provide the framework for seamless collaboration across distance."

Establish Clear Communication Protocols

"Effective communication plays an essential role in any successful business relationship, but particularly when managing a team from afar. Tools such as Microsoft Teams facilitate regular video conferencing, instant messaging, and real-time, collaborative document editing. These help to bridge the physical gap between the remote CIO and the IT team."

Utilize Project Management Tools

"In addition to remote communication tools, project management tools will also play a key role in building an IT framework in a remote environment. A project management solution such as Asana or Microsoft Project will play a crucial role in helping the CIO monitor progress and ensure that everyone remains aligned and accountable."

Implement Robust Cyber Security Measures

"Automated, continuous monitoring allows the organization to respond to threats much earlier. For example, security information and event monitoring (SIEM) solutions utilize AI and machine learning to continuously gather and analyze log data from devices and applications throughout the network."

Partnerships Critical When Building an IT Framework with a Remote CIO

When navigating the challenges of remote work, essential partnerships make all the difference. eMazzanti Technologies offers a full menu of services to support you as you build and maintain your IT framework. These services include everything from cloud migrations to network management and comprehensive cyber security solutions.

Have you read?

Innovations in Microsoft 365 Support the Modern Workplace - eMazzanti Technologies

Proactive Businesses Understand the Importance of Threat Hunting - eMazzanti Technologies

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced business cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, AI, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti's consistent growth landed them on the Inc. 5000 list 9X. Recognized as a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year, the company excels as a trusted outsourced IT partner! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, [email protected] or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Juliana Wallace, eMazzanti Technologies, 2178999111, [email protected], https://www.emazzanti.net/

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies