Key Considerations for Cell Therapy Trials Beyond Oncology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the essential infrastructure requirements necessary for clinical sites to effectively manage cell therapy products in non-oncology clinical trials. Attendees will learn the key considerations in patient selection criteria for non-oncology cell therapy trials, including factors influencing eligibility. The featured speakers will share best practices and safety protocols for ensuring patient safety throughout the duration of non-oncology cell therapy clinical trials, including proactive adverse event monitoring and management strategies. They will also discuss processes to operationalize non-oncology clinical trial research involving cell therapy, enabling patients to stay informed and adapt their approaches accordingly.
TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cell therapy represents a groundbreaking frontier in medical treatment, presenting unprecedented potential for addressing a diverse array of medical conditions where traditional therapies have failed. However, the successful execution of cell therapy clinical trials demands meticulous attention to detail from clinical sites to safeguard patient welfare, uphold regulatory standards and achieve trial objectives.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will delve into the critical components of site readiness, encompassing specialized infrastructure and training essential for the proper management of cell therapy products. Additionally, they will explore pivotal aspects of patient selection criteria, safety protocols and emerging trends in non-oncology clinical trial research, illuminating key considerations for navigating this dynamic landscape.
Join experts from PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, John Hamlet, Executive Director, Neuroscience; Nora Carroll, PhD, MPH, Senior Director, Project Delivery; Marcie Weil, MD, Medical Director; and Jennifer Pietrowski, Senior Director, Project Management, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
