Key Data Releases 2025 Vacation Rental Industry Outlook With Insights from 200+ Short-Term Rental Professionals

"We're excited to share a look into what short-term rental professionals expect for the year ahead," said Greg Richards, CMO of Key Data. "This outlook compiles the opinions of over 200 industry professionals on emerging opportunities and challenges, enabling readers to compare expectations and better prepare for 2025."

Key Highlights from the 2025 Vacation Rental Industry Outlook include:

Revenue Growth: 66% of property managers expect revenue growth in 2025, demonstrating optimism across the industry despite growing competition.

Competitive Landscape: 55% of property managers anticipate an increase in competition, emphasizing the need for strategic decision-making and innovation.

Regional Insights: The report highlights regional trends and how expectations vary depending on location and company size.

Breakdown By Size: The 2025 Vacation Rental Industry Outlook breaks down larger trends by the size of the property management company for a clear view of variations.

The 2025 Vacation Rental Industry Outlook is available for free download on Key Data's website. Readers can access detailed analysis, expert commentary, and actionable insights to help navigate the challenges and opportunities that 2025 holds for the vacation rental sector.

Download the full report here: https://www.keydatadashboard.com/vacation-rental-industry-outlook-2025

About Key Data

Key Data's platform sources and analyses the most accurate, real-time vacation rental data available to the industry. Trusted by property owners, professional managers, investors, and DMOs globally, it offers business intelligence tools to help drive better-informed pricing and marketing decisions. Key Data partners with lodging providers in over 500 international markets to pull daily data directly from their reservations platforms. Combining this with data from OTAs, including Airbnb and Vrbo, Key Data then compares this forward-looking data against 45+ KPIs. Key Data is the exclusive data partner of the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA). For additional information, visit keydatadashboard.com.

