Key Executives Announces The Top 25 CEOs of Jacksonville for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of Jacksonville for 2024

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of Jacksonville for 2024. As one of the nation's busiest ports, Jacksonville is a vital hub for shipping and logistics. However, in recent years, the city has also emerged as a prominent financial center with a growing tech scene. The CEOs on this year's list have contributed to Jacksonville's thriving business scene, offering experience and expertise in software development, retail, insurance, and more.

Among this year's awardees is David Nunes, Chief Executive Officer of the world's second-largest timberland real estate investment trust, Rayonier. There is also Susan Ponder-Stansel who, in her position as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alivia Care, Inc., serves nearly 8,000 hospice patients and 9,000 palliative care patients annually. Lastly, we have Julie Marchant-Houle, Chief Executive Officer of the personal care product manufacturer Estyle.

The leaders featured this year have emerged as trailblazers within their respective fields, leveraging their strategic acumen to build stronger organizations. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CEOs of Jacksonville for 2024.

This year's awardees include John Fenton (Patriot Rail Company), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

About Key Executives

Key Executives (formerly C-Suite Spotlight) provides news and information on today's leading corporate executives. We also cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest including leadership, organizational effectiveness, technology, innovation and other areas.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Key Executives, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/

SOURCE Key Executives