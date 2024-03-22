Key Executives Announces The Top 25 CEOs of Miami for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of Miami for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of Miami for 2024. These leaders navigate their companies through the fourth-largest economy in the U.S. and 16th-largest in the world, a business mecca that attracts employers with its favorable tax policies and supportive regulatory environment. As the list of awardees reflects, Miami's business talent comes from all over the world — from Greece and Germany to Venezuela and Israel — representing all manner of technology enterprises that have joined legacy industries such as retail, hospitality, and aviation who call the area home.

Among this year's awardees are Tom Kingsbury, who since taking over the hot spot as CEO of Kohl's has been advancing innovative partnerships with companies such as Amazon and Sephora. There's also BurgerFi International CEO Carl Bachmann, who knows fast-casual dining like the back of his hand, having previously held top executive roles at Smashburger and Ruby Tuesday. Spicing up the list is Alejandro Chaban, a former actor and TV host who was inspired by his personal health challenges to create the Yes You Can! weight management program which focuses on helping Latinos manage their emotional and nutritional health.

The awardees were chosen from a pool of highly competitive nominations coordinated by Key Executives. Winners were selected based on exceptional leadership qualities and career accomplishments. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CEOs of Miami for 2024.

This year's awardees include Lisa Bauer (Starboard Cruise Services), Bill Donlan (Astound Commerce), and Ronald Bizick (Vertical Bridge), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

