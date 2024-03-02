Key Executives Announces The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024. New York, home of the incomparable New York City, boasts more businesses and revenue than any other state by far, with strengths in all sectors including finance, media, banking, fashion, and beyond. From leadership skills to innovation, CEOs in New York must prove exemplary in their fields in order to stand out above the competitive fold. The CEOs listed below did just that in 2024.

Among this year's awardees are Jon Dario, who oversaw a $3 billion acquisition of Manhattan Mini Storage. There's Matt Baer, who is transforming the C-suite and labor structure of Stitch Fix to improve efficiency. Also on the list is John Sergides, who has seen MUFG Investor Services top a record $1 trillion in assets.

The awardees were chosen from a pool of highly competitive nominations submitted to Key Executives. Winners were chosen based on exceptional and unique qualities and accomplishments. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CEOs of New York for 2024.

This year's awardees include Bill Carter (ALM Media), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

