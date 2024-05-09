Key Executives Announces The Top 25 COOs of New Jersey for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 COOs of New Jersey for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 COOs of New Jersey for 2024. Considered the "Medicine Chest of the World," New Jersey is home to several companies engaged in the development of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products, as well as healthcare institutions committed to medical research and manufacturing. The Chief Operating Officers highlighted in this list play an important role in the success of these industries and beyond. From financial technology to cybersecurity and insurance, these dedicated individuals have done their part to keep New Jersey expanding as the home of more than 20 Fortune 500 companies.

Among this year's awardees is Krishnan Viswanadhan of Be Biopharma, a pioneer of Engineered B Cell Medicines that have the power to improve the lives of patients who are living with Hemophilia B and other genetic diseases, including cancer. Another honoree is Amie Hibbins of LevelUP. Dedicated to modernizing talent acquisition, Aime and her team design customized, sustainable, and DE&I-focused solutions that support companies all over the world. Last but definitely not least on the list is Brian Pike, president and COO of RhythMedix—the developer of the first and only mobile cardiac monitoring device.

Hundreds of distinguished leaders were evaluated for this year's accolade, and the selected recipients contribute greatly to organizational advancements across their industries. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 COOs of New Jersey for 2024.

This year's awardees include John Lamberti (Famous Smoke Shop), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

About Key Executives

Key Executives (formerly C-Suite Spotlight) provides news and information on today's leading corporate executives. We also cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest including leadership, organizational effectiveness, technology, innovation and other areas.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Key Executives, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/

SOURCE Key Executives