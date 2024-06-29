Key Executives Announces The Top 25 Executives of Arizona for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of Arizona for 2024.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of Arizona for 2024. The Grand Canyon State supports various industries, with small businesses and micro-enterprises making up the vast majority (99.4%) of all Arizona workplaces. Home to a surplus of manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare companies, the state offers executives ample opportunities for success — with a recent report ranking it sixth in the nation for entrepreneurs looking to start a business.

The executives below play a critical role in contributing to Arizona's economic growth and advancement. Among them is Michael Vicari, Chief Commercial Officer of Nucleix, a liquid biopsy company revolutionizing cancer treatment with earlier disease detection at a time when intervention can bring the greatest impact for patients. There's also Katrina Heineking who, as the Executive Vice President of Operations at Beep, leads the company in building the next generation of autonomous, electric, shared mobility networks through its AI-enabled AutonomOS™ software platform and mobility-as-a-service offerings. And, at PAC Worldwide Corporation, COO Matthew Konyn oversees the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions that global companies have relied on for more than 40 years.

These recipients and those among them were chosen following a careful evaluation of each nominee's professional accomplishments and impact on the industry. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Executives of Arizona for 2024.

This year's awardees include Brian McCarson (Packsize), Sarah Poe (Mission Healthcare), Korbi Johnston (PlanITROI), and Kevin Looney (Gorman Roofing Services), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

