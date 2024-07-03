Key Executives Announces The Top 25 Executives of Colorado for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of Colorado for 2024.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of Colorado for 2024. Countless industries, ranging from aerospace to financial services, have found great success in the heart of Colorado, a state known for its adventurous recreation and stunning landscapes. Denver's basketball team, the golden nuggets, didn't receive its mascot by coincidence. Colorado represents a convergence of nature, business, and culture, where many Fortune 500 corporations have found a lucrative home and small businesses continue to thrive. This year's nominees represent the finest talent and strongest expertise leading these organizations to success.

Among this year's awardees, Richard Scheig, Chief Sales Officer of MeridianLink, stands out for his track record of successfully building, scaling, and leading world-class technology sales teams within the SaaS sector for both public and private companies. Cleber Viana, CTO of ngena, is an experienced senior executive, known for directing the delivery of large-scale enterprise-wide solutions across the telecommunications, finance and public sector industries. And James Trevey, Chief Technology Officer of Forge Nano, combines his engineering and business expertise to oversee Nano's use of its proprietary technology, allowing manufacturers to engineer their materials, down to the individual atom.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process from hundreds of distinguished leaders. They stand out for their outstanding career track records, depth of industry knowledge, and exemplary leadership. Please join us in recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of the Top 25 Executives of Colorado for 2024.

This year's awardees include Michael Boord (ServiceCore) and Bennet Crosby (Care Options for Kids), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

About Key Executives

Key Executives (formerly C-Suite Spotlight) provides news and information on today's leading corporate executives. We also cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest including leadership, organizational effectiveness, technology, innovation and other areas.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Key Executives, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/

SOURCE Key Executives