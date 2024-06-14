Key Executives Announces The Top 25 Executives of New York for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of New York for 2024.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Executives of New York for 2024. With the third largest economy in the nation, New York hosts a diverse array of industries, spanning finance, technology, healthcare, hospitality and many others. Home to over 50 Fortune 500 companies, the state offers executives unparalleled opportunities for success, including access to global markets, a highly skilled workforce, industry luminaries, and a thriving economic ecosystem. These executives reinforce New York's position as the premier destination for leadership development, contributing to the state's reputation for where the best corporations should be headquartered or have a significant presence.

Among this year's awardees we have Christine Catarino, Vice President of Commercial Operations at Veritone. With nearly two decades of experience, she plays an instrumental role in driving customer retention and product adoption, contributing to Veritone's success in data analytics. Kimberly Greene, VP of Strategic Business Development at Mevion Medical Systems, is recognized for her exceptional leadership in expanding access to proton therapy systems for cancer patients, making it more accessible and cost-effective to improve health outcomes. Lastly we have Michael Wesner, Chief Commercial Officer of Mews, who brings over two decades of experience to his role in streamlining operations, enhancing guest experiences, and driving revenue growth through software solutions for hospitality businesses across the globe.

Awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and thorough consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 Executives of New York for 2024.

This year's awardees include Ross Shanken (Multiplier), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

