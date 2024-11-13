Key Executives Announces The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Chicago for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Chicago for 2024.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Chicago for 2024. Chicago has emerged as one of America's leading tech hubs, with an impressive 18% growth in its tech workforce over the past decade. Unlike the overall economy, which grew by just 1%, the tech sector has shown remarkable resilience, playing a crucial role in supporting Chicago's recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector's growth is fueled not only by new startups but also by the integration of technology across various industries, including government, healthcare, and Fortune 500 companies.

This year's awardees are influential leaders within Chicago's tech workforce of over 100,000, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. From executives leading the charge in technological innovation and cloud-based solutions to those steering advancements in supply chain management and education technology, these CEOs exemplify the diverse capabilities that propel Chicago's tech-driven economy. Their strategic vision and commitment to operational excellence not only advance their organizations but also strengthen Chicago's position as a vital hub for technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

Among this year's awardees, Kelsey Behringer, Chief Executive Officer of Packback, is recognized for her innovative approach in leveraging AI to enhance educational experiences, providing real-time feedback to students and empowering educators across over 600 institutions. Carlo Passacantado, Chief Executive Officer of Fuel Me, stands out for his entrepreneurial vision in the energy sector, having developed a cloud-based platform that optimizes fuel procurement processes. Additionally, Jeff Furman, Chief Executive Officer of CareerBuilder, is acknowledged for his leadership in transforming talent acquisition solutions, helping businesses streamline hiring processes while enabling job seekers to advance their careers.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Chicago for 2024.

This year's awardees include Vishal Shah (Screencastify), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

