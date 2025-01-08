Key Executives Announces The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Maryland for 2024

The Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Maryland for 2024.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Key Executives is pleased to announce The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Maryland for 2024. These leaders are driving the state's robust technology sector, where 15.2% of the workforce is employed in tech, contributing to Maryland's position as a national leader in the field. From advancing cybersecurity to revolutionizing healthcare technology and improving supply chain management and beyond, these CEOs are solving real-world problems with innovative solutions that impact both local businesses and global industries. Their work is a testament to Maryland's growing reputation as a hub for high-tech talent, with a workforce that ranks third in the U.S.

Among this year's awardees, Kevin McRaith, President and CEO of Welldoc, is recognized for his leadership in digital health technology, overseeing the development of AI-powered platforms that transform the management of cardiometabolic conditions. Anders Jones, CEO of Facet, stands out for his work in financial technology, driving the development of personalized financial planning solutions that make high-quality advice accessible to a broader range of individuals. Meanwhile, Keith Heilveil, President of Advantage Industries, is noted for his expertise in IT security and services, helping organizations strengthen their defenses against today's most advanced cyber threats.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Tech CEOs of Maryland for 2024.

This year's awardees include Kevin McRaith (Welldoc) and Keith Heilveil (Advantage Industries), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

