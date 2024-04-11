Key Executives Announces Top 25 CEOs of Connecticut for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce the Top 25 CEOs of Connecticut for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce the Top 25 CEOs of Connecticut for 2024. As one of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut has a rich history as a thriving center of business and industry.

In fact, it's well known as a global leader in investment and asset management. These top CEOs represent not only the investment sector but also insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, technology, and more.

One recipient honored this year is Vlad Coric, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven who also serves as an Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine. Another honoree is Maria Sainz, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyperfine, a medical device company that created the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. John Romano, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Tronox, and Steven A. Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Point72, are two other notable individuals included in this year's list.

From asset management to medical device manufacturing, this year's awardees were selected due to their leadership experience and unique accomplishments throughout their careers. These business titans are leading the way toward future business expansion in Connecticut and beyond. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 CEOs of Connecticut for 2024.

This year's awardees include Sedarius Perrotta (Shelf), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

About Key Executives

Key Executives (formerly C-Suite Spotlight) provides news and information on today's leading corporate executives. We also cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest including leadership, organizational effectiveness, technology, innovation and other areas.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Key Executives, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/

SOURCE Key Executives