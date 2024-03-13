Key Executives Announces Top 25 CEOs of New Jersey for 2024

Key Executives is pleased to announce the Top 25 CEOs of New Jersey for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Executives is pleased to announce the Top 25 CEOs of New Jersey for 2024. Once known as the "Pathway of Revolution" during the American Revolution, New Jersey has often been associated with innovation and ingenuity. Home to more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, spanning sectors from pharmaceuticals to technology, New Jersey's economic landscape proves to be as diverse as it is dynamic. Each of these awardees contributes to New Jersey's economic success and is among the best and brightest in the state. Together, these 25 CEOs represent over 20 unique industries, from biotechnology to wealth management and beyond, while averaging over two decades of experience each.

Among this year's awardees are David Hopkins of the FNZ Group, Jeff Forringer of Cowen, and Jeffrey Bershad of Phillip Jefferies. David Hopkins is a former Wells Fargo CFO and COO with nearly 40 years of experience in the world of business. Jeff Forringer has nearly two decades of experience in executive management positions, including former CEO experience at IntrinsiQ. Jeffery Bershad has scaled his family business to an international brand, managing a nearly 50-year-old family legacy.

Our awardees were selected through a methodical process, examining each nominee's career track record, demonstrated leadership success, and professional accomplishments. Please join us in recognizing the Top 25 CEOs of New Jersey for 2024.

This year's awardees include Jeffrey Bershad (Phillip Jeffries) and Bala Shan (Lorven), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list visit https://www.thekeyexecutives.com/.

